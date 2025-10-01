Gael Monfils announces retirement from tennis with emotional childhood anecdote

Days after losing in the first round to Alexander Shevchenko, Gael Monfils made a massive announcement regarding his tennis career. On Tuesday, Monfils shared that he had something to share with his followers.In the image attached to the post, Monfils broke the news that the year ahead will be his last time he takes the court as a professional tennis player. He reflected on the first time he held a tennis racket to seeing his career come to its final stage.&quot;I held a racket in my hands for the first time at two and a half, and began playing professionally at 18,&quot; Monfils wrote. &quot;Now, after celebrating my 39th birthday just a month ago, I'd like to share that the year ahead will be my last as a professional tennis player.&quot;The opportunity to turn my passion into a profession is a privilege I have cherished during every match and moment of my 21- year career. Though this game means the world to me, I am tremendously at peace with my decision to retire at the end of the 2026 tennis season.&quot;With the retirement announcement, Monfils shared his gratitude for all the fans who shouted &quot;Allez, Gael!&quot; in real life or at a TV screen. Hailing from Paris, he thanked his coaches, team members and French Tennis Federation for their constant support.He also embraces the bond he developed with fellow tennis players like Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gilles Simon and Richard Gasquet. The 39-year-old called them &quot;my three musketeers and best friends for life.&quot;Gael Monfils gives shout out to his loved ones in retirement announcementGael Monfils was born on September 1, 1986, to Rufin Monfils and Sylvette Cartesse. Rufin was a professional football player and worked in the telecommunications industry. Monfils showed love to them in his retirement announcement.&quot;All of this would have been impossible, unthinkable without them,&quot; Monfils wrote. &quot;Papa, maman look how far we've come.&quot;Monfils also gave a shout-out to his wife, Elina Svitolina and their daughter Skai. Gaël has been married to the Ukrainian tennis player since July 2021. They welcomed their daughter in October 2022. He wrote:&quot;To my wife, Elina: my love, inspiration, and strength - and an exceptional player in her own right. To my daughter, Skaï, for the profound love, meaning, and joy she has added to my days.&quot;Monfils also expressed gratitude to his siblings and his best friends:&quot;To my brother Daryl and my sisters Roddie and Maélie, for lifting me up during tough times and helping me celebrate the good ones. To my best friends and loved ones, whose faces in the stands have always given me courage when it counted the most.&quot;While Monfils could never win a Grand Slam, he shares immense pride in saying that he shared the field with some of the greats in the game, naming Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.