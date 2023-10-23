Gael Monfils celebrated his title victory at the 2023 Stockholm Open alongside his wife, Elina Svitolina, and his mother, Sylvette Cartesse.

Monfils defeated Pavel Kotov 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-3 in two hours and 35 minutes to win his first title of the season at the BNP Paribas Nordic Open and his 12th tour-level trophy overall on Sunday, October 22.

The Frenchman began his journey at the ATP 250 tournament by securing victories against Marton Fucsovics, Filip Misolic, Adrian Mannarino, and Laslo Djere to propel himself to the finals where he faced off against Kotov.

Gael Monfils arrived in Stockholm as the World No. 140 and with this title win, he became the lowest-ranked tour-level champion since Borna Coric, then-World No. 152, who won his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati in 2022.

Monfils' victory at the Swedish event also places him among an elite group of players above the age of 37 who have won an ATP Tour title since 1990, joining Roger Federer, Ivo Karlovic, and Feliciano Lopez.

After securing the title, Gael Monfils made his way towards the stands to celebrate his victory with his team, his wife Elina Svitolina, and his mother Sylvette Cartesse. He then moved to the center of the court and basked in the resounding cheers from the crowd.

Watch the clip below:

"Special week with 3 ladies" - Gael Monfils dedicates Stockholm Open title to his mother, wife Elina Svitolina, and daughter Skai

Gael Monfils at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters

Gael Monfils expressed heartfelt gratitude towards his family and close friends following his win at the 2023 Stockholm Open.

During the on-court interview after the match, Monfils took a moment to acknowledge his wife and fellow tennis player, Elina Svitolina, his mother Sylvette Cartesse, and his daughter Skai, who had the joy of witnessing her father's first victory since her birth.

“Special week for me with 3 ladies. My mom, thank you. As always it’s nice to win a title in front of her. My wife Elina. Thank you. The last one my daughter Skaï who’s watching in front of the TV. It’s my first time as a father I’ve won a title. It’s very special,” Gael Monfils said.

The former World No. 6 mentioned how he clinched his 12th title at Stockholm and credited his friend Michael for assisting him with his training when he needed it the most.

“The funny thing is it’s my 12th title. 13 years later I won here. I guess 12 is my lucky number so.. crazy. Short story but long story. I’d like to thank Michael. Before Roland Garros, I told him I need his help again. He’s like really? I’m like ‘yes.’ He said ‘I watched your match. It was terrible. Tomorrow we’ll practice together," he added.