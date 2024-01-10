"Gael Monfils is a legend, he always conducted himself as a great sportsman" - James Blake defends Frenchman against criticism after ASB Classic loss

James Blake recently defended Gael Monfils after the Frenchman was criticized following his first-round exit at the 2024 ASB Classic in Auckland.

Blake, who competed against Monfils several times, praised the Frenchman as a legend, a gentleman, and a great sportsman, and highlighted his achievements and contributions to the sport.

Monfils is currently ranked No. 75 in the world and has won 12 ATP titles in his career. He has been a fan favorite for his acrobatic and flamboyant style of play, often producing jaw-dropping shots and rallies that electrify the crowds. However, he has also faced criticism for his inconsistency, injuries, and lack of major trophies.

However, some critics have argued that Monfils has underachieved in his career, given his immense potential and talent. One such critic was an X (formerly Twitter) user who shared a clip from Monfils’ first-round match against Marozsan at the 2024 ASB Classic in Auckland, where the Frenchman attempted his signature jumping forehand shot but hit the ball into the net during the first set.

"This kind of point sums up Gael Monfils’ tennis career. Spectacular but not successful. In my opinion," the user wrote.

Blake, who won seven career titles, has a different perspective on the Frenchman's achievements. He revealed that he competed against Monfils numerous times and that he respected him as a sportsman and a person. Blake quoted the tweet and wrote:

"The guy [Gael Monfils] was/is a legend. I competed against him numerous times. Wins and losses, he always conducted himself as a gentleman and great sportsman. There have been so many entertaining shots and matches throughout his career to entertain the fans like no other."

In another tweet, he urged not to criticize the Frenchman's "genuinely kind and enjoyable personality", and wished best for the upcoming 2024 Australian Open.

"Seems like there is no reason to attack a genuinely kind and enjoyable personality that has gotten so much out of his career, especially when you look at his longevity. Good luck in Melbourne Le Monf."

A look into Gael Monfils and James Blake's head-to-head record

James Blake and Gael Monfils at the Stella Artois Championships

Gael Monfils and James Blake have faced each other five times on the ATP tour, with the former leading the head-to-head record 3-2.

Their first encounter was in the third round of the 2006 French Open, where Monfils prevailed, 6-2, 6-7(2), 7-6(1), 5-7, 6-4. The next match was in the quarterfinals of the 2006 Queen's Club Championships in London, where Monfils was forced to retire in the first set due to a back injury.

The third match was in the first round of the 2007 ATP Masters 1000 Rome, where Blake finally got his revenge by defeating Monfils, 7-6(4), 6-3. The fourth match was in the quarterfinals of the 2010 Brisbane International, where Frenchman triumphed in a three-setter.

The fifth and final match was in the first round of the 2013 Houston Open, where the Frenchman defeated the American, 7-6(5), 7-5.

Gael Monfils and James Blake have not played each other since then, as the latter retired from professional tennis in 2013.