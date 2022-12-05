Gael Monfils reconsiders his plans to play till the age of 40 following the birth of his daughter

Gael Monfils has said that the more time he spends with his daughter Skai, the less he wishes to return to the court.

Widely known as one of the fittest players on tour, Monfils hasn't played since sustaining a foot injury at the Montreal Masters in September. He retired in the Round of 16 against Jack Draper back then.

The 36-year-old had only returned to action after a three-month layoff due to a heel injury and hadn't played since the Madrid Masters. During a recent interview with Canal+, the World No. 52 said that he previously wished to play till 40, but that may be unlikely as he spends more time with his daughter.

"I said that I would like to play until I was 40, but the longer I stay with my daughter, the more I tell myself that a little less," he said.

The Frenchman has ruled himself out of next year's Australian Open despite being eligible to play with a protected ranking. However, he added that 2023 is going to be a huge year for him.

Monfils wishes to return to his competitive best as he sets his eyes on the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will likely be his last appearance in the quadrennial competition. He said:

"2023 is an important year for me, a year of transition, between injury and big goals to be really competitive and to be in the competition to get that qualification for 2024. I wouldn't like to miss them, the Olympics, that would be my last too. It would be, I hope not my last year, maybe the year after."

The 2023 Australian Open will run from January 16 to 29, while the Summer Games in Paris will start on July 26, 2024.

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina welcome daughter Skai

Gael Monfils has had an injury-plagued season as he ended the year at World No. 52, playing only a handful of tournaments.

Meanwhile, Monfils and his wife, Elina Svitolina, welcomed the couple's first child, daughter Skai, in October. During his rehabilitation from injury, Monfils has been spending quality time with his wife and newborn daughter, which has reduced his craving to get back into action.

Svitolina recently shared a TikTok video of Skai.

Monfils played only 21 matches this year, going 14-7 and winning the title in Adelaide 1.

