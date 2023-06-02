Elina Svitolina defeated Anna Blinkova in the third round of the 2023 French Open in a tough three-set match. The result means that Svitolina's fairytale return to Grand Slam tennis goes on.

Svitolina and Blinkova met each other again at the 2023 French Open third round after competing in the final of the 2023 Strasbourg Open, just before Roland Garros. The Ukrainian came on top in Strasbourg in straight sets, winning her first trophy since returning to the tour after giving birth to her daughter Skai in October 2022.

However, the match in Paris was much trickier, but Svitolina eventually outlasted her Russian opponent 2-6, 6-2, 7-5. Blinkova took the first set after breaking Svitolina thrice. However, Svitolina returned the favor in the second set and broke Blinkova at 6-5 in the third to win the match.

The Ukrainian was visibly over the moon after a hard-fought victory. So was her husband, Gael Monfils, who was also there to cheer on Svitolina.

Monfils was seen hugging a member of Svitolina's team after she booked her ticket to the fourth round. He was also present to witness Svitolina's second-round win against Storm Hunter.

Gael Monfils, 36, also competed at the 2023 Roland Garros and won his first-round match against Sebastian Baez in an epic-five setter. Monfils was due to face Holger Rune in the second round but withdrew before the match, citing a wrist injury.

"I came here without expectations" - Elina Svitolina after entering 4R at Roland Garros

Elina Svitolina at 2023 French Open

Elina Svitolina is now on an 8-match winning streak after her triumph in the third round of the 2023 French Open. In her post-match on-court interview, Svitolina shared that she was not expecting to perform this well in Paris, especially given her physical status after giving birth.

"Well, I just tried to play match by match. I was coming here without expectations. You know, coming back after giving birth is extremely complicated, I would say. But, you know, I’m really motivated to go farther in this tournament."

The three-time Roland Garros quarterfinalist went on to say that she knows that her next opponent is going to be even tougher to beat. The Ukrainian star highlighted that everything is now dependent on her physical recovery following a gruelling match.

"I have a next opponent who is really, really tough, so it is going to be a matter of recovering and being ready for the next battle."

Her next opponent is 2022 semifinalist Daria Kasatkina, the World No. 9, who is yet to drop a set in the competition.

Apart from looking ahead at her next match, Elina Svitolina also expressed her love for Roland Garros. She noted that this was the only Grand Slam she could watch when she was little, as no other Majors were broadcasted in her home country back in the day.

"Really special moments here at Roland Garros. I always loved playing here. Always was watching when I was a child. Roland Garros in Ukraine was, I think, the only Slam that was streamed, so it was always my dream to play at such an amazing tournament."

