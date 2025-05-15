Gael Monfils sends his love to wife, Elina Svitolina, & daughter, Skai, as duo showcase their adorable bonding

Gael Monfils reacted to his wife, Elina Svitolina, and his two-year-old daughter, Skai, spending some quality time together as he continues his European claycourt season. The Frenchman is amping up his preparations for this month's French Open, where he reached the semi-finals in 2008.

Monfils and Svitolina tied the knot in July 2021 after nearly three years of dating. Although the two broke up in February 2021, their reunion was quick, and they have only gone from strength to strength since then. The couple welcomed their first-born, Skai Monfils, in October 2022.

After Elina Svitolina gave birth to Skai, she took some time off before making a successful comeback on the WTA Tour in 2023. The Ukrainian and her husband have since traveled to tournaments with their baby and regularly share content on social media.

On Thursday (May 15), the World No. 14 Svitolina posted a reel on Instagram, where she and Skai were having "tea time" together. In the video, the 30-year-old was visibly very patient with her two-year-old daughter, whose face couldn't be seen. Monfils reposted the reel on his own stories with two love emojis.

Gael Monfils withdrew ahead of his second-round match at the Madrid Open against Andrey Rublev due to illness two weeks ago.

The 38-year-old has enjoyed a decent campaign this year, winning 16 of 22 matches and securing his 13th career title at the ASB Classic in January. With his triumph, the World No. 43 became the oldest men's singles titlist since 1990.

Elina Svitolina has put together a stellar season on WTA Tour in 2025

Elina Svitolina, on her part, has also been in good form in 2025, having compiled an impressive 25-8 win-loss record and picking up her 18th career title at the WTA 250 tournament in Rouen a few weeks ago. The former World No. 3 has also reached the semi-finals of the Madrid Open and the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, the BNP Paribas Open and the Italian Open, respectively.

Both Svitolina and Monfils will be eager to have a significant impact at the French Open, which begins later this month. While Svitolina is a two-time quarter-finalist at the claycourt Major (2015, 2017), the Frenchman made it to the last four in his fourth career appearance on the terre battue in 2008, following which he recorded three quarter-final appearances (2009, 2011, 2014).

