Gael Monfils sends message to Ben Shelton after Australian Open loss

Gael Monfils' 2025 Australian Open campaign came to an end after he was forced to retire from his encounter against Ben Shelton. He was trailing his opponent two-sets-to-one when physical issues forced him to pull the plug on the fourth-round encounter.

The Frenchman, however, had nothing but positive words to say about his young opponent during the post-match press conference. He described Shelton as a "great kid" and someone who he shares a close bond with.

Playing against someone who you are close to, Monfils said, can always be tricky but also motivates you to give your best and that's what he tried to do during their encounter despite the obvious discomfort that he was in.

"I love Ben Shelton, you know, I love, I love him," Gael Monfils said. "You know this kid is amazing. He's full of energy, is a great guy."

"He's a great kid and it's always too bad to play someone that you love and but we put the fighting spirit out. You know, that why I was still out there, making it tough for him, but at the end, you know, of course...," he added.

With him being out of contention at the Australian Open, Monfils said he was now rooting for Shelton. He again emphasized on their close bond, saying they talk often about their shared interests.

"Now I'm rooting for [Ben Shelton], he's a guy that I really appreciate spending time with him, talking with him, sharing anything, you know, that we love and he's a, he's just amazing kid," Gael Monfils said.

Notably, at the age of 38, Monfils had recently become the oldest man since 1977 to lift the title in Auckland. He carried the great form into the Australian Open beating the likes of Taylor Fritz and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard en-route to the second week.

Ben Shelton to take on Lorenzo Sonego after beating Gael Monfils at Australian Open

Ben Shelton and Gael Monfils at the 2025 Australian Open. (Source: Getty)

With his win over Gael Monfils, Ben Shelton has now set up an Australian Open quarterfinal showdown against Lorenzo Sonego. It is the second time that the American has made it to the last-eight in Melbourne.

The last time that Shelton played the Australian Open quarterfinal, he found himself up against compatriot Tommy Paul. While he put a good fight, his more experienced counterpart was able to prevail in four sets.

Shelton will look to improve on the performance at this year's tournament. He has been in top form all week, posting wins over the likes of Lorenzo Musetti, Pablo Carreno Busta and Brandon Nakashima.

