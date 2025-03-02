Gael Monfils, Serena Williams' ex-coach and tennis world send their love to Stefanos Tsitsipas after Greek wins 1st ATP 500 title in Dubai

Gael Monfils, Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou and other tennis stars poured in congratulatory messages for Stefanos Tsitsipas after the Greek clinched the 2025 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title. Tsitsipas had previously reached 11 WTA 500-level tournament finals but lost all of them. However, on the 12th occasion in Dubai, he finally snapped his losing streak.

On Saturday, March 1, Tsitsipas clashed against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships final. The Greek, who was in stellar form throughout the tournament, once again produced a dominant display to register a comprehensive 6-3, 6-3 win over the Canadian.

In the aftermath of winning his 12th ATP Tour-level singles title, Stefanos Tsitsipas shared a funny post on Instagram to celebrate his title success in Dubai. The post featured a picture of the Greek kissing the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships trophy, a dazzling and ornate ship model. Tsitsipas captioned the post:

"They said my game was sinking… so I got myself a boat."

Soon, ATP veteran Gael Monfils commented:

"Bravo Stef 🔥🙌🏾"

Patrick Mouratoglou, the iconic coach who spearheaded the legendary Serena Williams's charge to 10 of her 23 Grand Slam titles, also chimed in, writing:

"Bravooooo"

Naomi Osaka and Chris Eubanks also joined in, with the pair lauding the rib-tickling caption Tsitsipas wrote for his post. The caption was a tongue-in-cheek reference to the Greek's on-court struggles prior to his Dubai campaign.

"Lol caption kinda ate 😂👏🏾," Osaka wrote.

"Caption is tough 🔥🔥," Eubanks commented.

Gael Monfils, Patrick Mouratoglou, Naomi Osaka and Chris Eubanks' comments on Stefanos Tsitsipas' Instagram post celebrating his Dubai title triumph (Source: Instagram/stefanostsitsipas98)

Tsitsipas also received a rather unconventional congratulatory message from Novak Djokovic.

Stefanos Tsitsipas's Dubai title triumph draws funny reaction from Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic (left) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (right) at the 2022 Italian Open (Source: Getty)

Former No. 1 and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic took to his Instagram Stories to congratulate Tsitsipas via a rather hilarious post, which the Serb captioned:

"No one beats Stefanos Tsitsipas 12x in a row on 500 Tour level 🤣 Well done!"

Tsitsipas, who had dropped out of the ATP top 10 after a series of disappointing results before his Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships campaign, is set to return to men's tennis elite after his latest title triumph. The Greek will have a new ranking of World No. 9 owing to his fine performances in Dubai.

Up next for both Tsitsipas and Djokovic is the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

