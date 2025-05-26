Gael Monfils shows his loyalty to wife Elina Svitolina with heartwarming French Open prediction

Gael Monfils showed his loyalty to his wife, Elina Svitolina, on the tour. He picked the Ukrainian as his top favorite to win the French Open women's competition this year.

Svitolina and Monfils are in action at the 2025 French Open. While Monfils has yet to begin his campaign this week, Svitolina chalked up a commanding 6-1, 6-1 win over Zeynep Sonmez in the first round.

The Frenchman was among a group of people who were asked about their picks for the women's event this year. He named his wife, Svitolina, without hesitation, and also highlighted her potent form on tour.

"Hopefully, my wife, probably my wife. She's in great form so I think I'll trust her to win," Gael Monfils said.

Svitolina has had an amazing season so far, amassing 25 wins in 33 matches, including a title-winning run in the Rouen Open. She also reached the semifinals in Madrid and quarterfinals in Melbourne, Indian Wells and Rome.

The Ukrainian spoke about her equation with Monfils and how they pushed each other on tour. She also kept track of her husband's best results this year.

"I feel like we are motivating each other, me and Gael. Keep pushing, keep trying to win matches, win titles. He won a title in Auckland and last week in Rouen. We’re trying to keep up with each other and just trying to enjoy every opportunity that we have," Svitolina said at the 2025 Madrid Open.

Monfils has also made a promising start to the season by winning the ASB Classic in Auckland. He also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and the Miami Open this year.

"It's really a unique connection that we have," Elina Svitolina about her bond with Gael Monfils

Svitolina at the 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Elina Svitolina will take on Anna Bondar in the second round of the French Open. The Ukrainian is one of the favorites to make a deep run this year.

Svitolina spoke about having Gael Monfils by her side and how they unwind after important matches. She credited her husband for understanding her mindset on the tour.

“Most of the big tournaments we have each other by our sides. It means a lot to us to have someone who understands what we are going through. Yeah, it's a really nice feeling for me personally," Elina Svitolina said at the Australian Open.

"It is nice when you come back to your room, you have a little chat about the matches, about the upcoming matches. When we go back home, we completely switch off from that. We just enjoy our time as a family, as a mom and dad with our daughter,” Svitolina added.

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina tied the knot on July 16, 2021, and share a daughter named Skai Monfils. They are often seen supporting each other at important events on tour.

While Svitolina will take on Bondar in the second round, Monfils will begin his campaign against Hugo Dellien on Tuesday. He has never faced the Bolivian in the past.

