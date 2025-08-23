Gael Monfils smitten by wife Elina Svitolina's stylish all-white look at event for luxury Ukrainian brand ahead of US Open

Gael Monfils was left smitten, seeing his wife and Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina during a luxury brand event, &quot;SOLO for diamonds,&quot; in collaboration with BEVZA. Svitolina, who is preparing for the upcoming US Open, shared her look from the event.On Friday, Svitolina wore a flowing satin dress, a watch, diamond jewelry, and a small black luxury handbag. She posted photos from different places at the event. In one photo, she posted jewelry designs of the Ukrainian brand. She captioned the post:&quot;An unforgettable night with @solo_for_diamonds 💎 Together we believe that true luxury is more than beauty -- it’s about choices that matter. So proud to share this journey and this spirit of responsibility, strength and dignity with Ukraine in my heart 🫶🏻&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnder the comments section of the post, Monfils shared his reaction to his wife's looks from the event with some emojis:&quot;😍😍😍🔥&quot;Comments sectionTwo days ago, Svitolina also endorsed the jewelry brand with a promotional video, where she was seen highlighting the minimalist rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. She wrote in the caption:&quot;Match Point. Ukrainian diamonds play only for victory. Not by chance. Not by luck. But by confidence — and a brilliance that outshines them all. SOLO x Elina.&quot;Elina Svitolina is the brand ambassador of the luxurious jewelry brand &quot;SOLO for Diamonds.&quot; The brand was founded in 2018 by Yulia (Julia) Kusher, CEO, chief designer, and former leader of Europe’s largest diamond-growing facility.Elina Svitolina and Gaël Monfils feature at the 2025 US OpenElina Svitolina and Gael Monfils will both feature in the upcoming US Open. Monfils has already played in the mixed doubles event arranged earlier this week. He paired with four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, but their team was defeated by Lorenzo Musetti and Caty McNally, 5-3, 4-2.In the singles event, Monfils will play Roman Safiullin in the first round. Meanwhile, Svitolina, who didn't feature in the mixed doubles event, will square off against Anna Bondár in the women's singles first round match.Before their upcoming matches, Svitolina and Monfils joined fellow tennis luminaries in the &quot;Stars of the Open&quot; exhibition. It was a doubles match held at Arthur Ashe Stadium. They teamed up against Flavia Pennetta and Flavio Cobolli and delivered an entertaining performance, winning the game 14-12. This event was part of US Open Fan Week, with proceeds going to the USTA Foundation.