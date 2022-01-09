Gael Monfils wins 11th career title in Adelaide, thanks wife Elina Svitolina in victory speech

Gael Monfils won the 11th title of his career by defeating Karen Khachanov in the final of the 2022 Adelaide International.

The Frenchman put on a solid display to defeat the Russian 6-4, 6-4. This was the first meeting between the two players.

Both players started the match well. Khachanov had two break points in the fifth game. But Monfils held his nerve and fought off the break points. The 35-year-old then made the decisive break in the tenth game to win the first set.

Khachanov and Monfils held their serve well in the second set with the Frenchman dropping only two points on serve. He eventually broke Khachanov to win the match and the tournament.

This was Monfils's first title in Australia. The Frenchman did not drop a single set during the tournament.

After the match, Monfils thanked tennis player and partner Elina Svitolina for all her support.

"I want to thank my wife Elina, she has always been there for me. It was a really, really tough last year for me. I didn't want to quit but it made me lose a little bit of faith in tennis. She was there, always caring, so thank you Elina, thank you for everything .

Monfils had some dismal performances last year, suffering early exits at the Australian Open, French Open, Eastbourne International and Halle Open. However, he had a period of resurgence during the North American tournaments, reaching the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open and the last 16 of the Cincinnati Masters and the Indian Wells Masters.

On the personal front, Monfils tied the knot with Svitolina just before the Tokyo Olympics, where the latter won bronze in the women's singles event.

Monfils will compete at the Adelaide International 2

Monfils will be looking to impress in the Adelaide International 2

After triumphing at the Adelaide International 1, Monfils will compete at the Adelaide International 2 which starts on Monday. The Frenchman is seeded first in the tournament and is the favorite to win it.

The 35-year-old could play against Khachanov again if both make it to the semifinals.

After the Adelaide International 2, Monfils will compete in the Australian Open. He crashed out in the first-round of last year's competition. However, if he can carry his form into the Grand Slam, there is a very good chance of him having a longer run in the tournament this year.

