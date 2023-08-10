"Gambling is a cancer to society and tennis, hope the payout was worth it" - Andy Roddick becoming Betway's global ambassador disappoints tennis fans

Andy Roddick's recent partnership with online sports betting company Betway was met with disappointed reactions from several tennis fans.
On Wednesday, August 9, Roddick announced his new collaboration with Betway. In his role as the global tennis ambassador, the former World No. 1 will provide expert analysis and exclusive insights into the biggest tournaments around the world.
Roddick's columns will be featured in the brand’s editorial hub, the Betway Insider.
"Really pleased to announce that I’ve become Betway’s new global tennis ambassador. Looking forward to providing my thoughts and insights on the biggest tournaments around the world and to help bring fans closer to the heart of the action," Roddick tweeted.
The news triggered a widespread sense of disapproval and disappointment among tennis fans, with many highlighting how numerous players had spoken out about having endured social media abuse from gamblers.
One fan expressed their dismay at Andy Roddick's decision. The fan cited how Borna Coric was recently forced to delete his social media accounts in order to circumvent harassment from gamblers after his defeat to Aleksandar Vukic at the 2023 Canadian Open.
"Ugh. This is disappointing to read. Gambling is a cancer to society and especially in tennis; Borna Coric has deleted his social media due to abuse from gamblers after his loss in Toronto. Oh well, hope the payout was worth it," a fan commented.
French tennis player Corentin Moutet also shared his thoughts on the news.
"Money can buy anything," he commented.
A user questioned why the American opted for a partnership with a gambling brand for monetary gain instead of pursuing a commentary role.
"Ugh, making money off gambling. Why not just do commentary Andy?" a user posted.
Here are a few more fan reactions:
"I’m delighted to be joining one of the world’s biggest betting brands, particularly with the US Open on the horizon" - Andy Roddick
Commenting on his new role as Betway's global tennis ambassador, Andy Roddick shared his delight at partnering with the sports betting organization.
He also expressed his eagerness to provide fans with valuable insights, especially with the US Open around the corner.
"I’m delighted to be joining one of the world’s biggest betting brands and look forward to helping the tennis community with valuable insights as we approach some of the biggest global tournaments, particularly with the US Open on the horizon," he said.
The CEO of Betway, Anthony Werkman, extended a warm welcome to the former World No. 1, stating that Roddick's columns would prove to be invaluable for readers.
"It’s great to welcome Andy Roddick to our team of global ambassadors! Andy is a household name within tennis and his opinion and insight is going to be hugely valuable to readers of his column," he said.
The 2023 US Open is scheduled to be held in New York between August 28 and September 10.