"Gambling is a cancer to society and tennis, hope the payout was worth it" - Andy Roddick becoming Betway's global ambassador disappoints tennis fans

Andy Roddick's recent partnership with online sports betting company Betway was met with disappointed reactions from several tennis fans.

On Wednesday, August 9, Roddick announced his new collaboration with Betway. In his role as the global tennis ambassador, the former World No. 1 will provide expert analysis and exclusive insights into the biggest tournaments around the world.

Roddick's columns will be featured in the brand’s editorial hub, the Betway Insider.

"Really pleased to announce that I’ve become Betway’s new global tennis ambassador. Looking forward to providing my thoughts and insights on the biggest tournaments around the world and to help bring fans closer to the heart of the action," Roddick tweeted.

andyroddick @andyroddick Really pleased to announce that I’ve become Betway’s new global tennis ambassador. Looking forward to providing my thoughts and insights on the biggest tournaments around the world and to help bring fans closer to the heart of the action. twitter.com/betway/status/…

The news triggered a widespread sense of disapproval and disappointment among tennis fans, with many highlighting how numerous players had spoken out about having endured social media abuse from gamblers.

One fan expressed their dismay at Andy Roddick's decision. The fan cited how Borna Coric was recently forced to delete his social media accounts in order to circumvent harassment from gamblers after his defeat to Aleksandar Vukic at the 2023 Canadian Open.

"Ugh. This is disappointing to read. Gambling is a cancer to society and especially in tennis; Borna Coric has deleted his social media due to abuse from gamblers after his loss in Toronto. Oh well, hope the payout was worth it," a fan commented.

Arch Mart @Bertie_Handel @andyroddick Ugh. This is disappointing to read. Gambling is a cancer to society and especially in tennis; Borna Coric has deleted his social media due to the abuse from gamblers after his loss in Toronto. Oh well, hope the payout was worth it.

French tennis player Corentin Moutet also shared his thoughts on the news.

"Money can buy anything," he commented.

A user questioned why the American opted for a partnership with a gambling brand for monetary gain instead of pursuing a commentary role.

"Ugh, making money off gambling. Why not just do commentary Andy?" a user posted.

Kathy Cahill ❄ @kathoderaytube @andyroddick Ugh, more making money off gambling. Why not just do commentary Andy?

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Patrick @dev1_patrick @andyroddick You have a lot of integrity, as frmr top player, as a global citizen in the public sphere, fair-minded intellectual. And we’ve got tons of respect for u.



Just, please don’t squander all the good u do by handicapping pro sports betting!!!

Sam @amigatehouse @andyroddick Disappointing because your values and opinions on other subjects I see you tweet about are always right on. Next time a player gets abused on here by some loser gambler feel free to do some ambassadoring

Mihai C. @coChioru @andyroddick C'mon, man, you were my first tennis crush some 20 years ago. Do I need to explain to you the damage and the level of addictiveness in gambling? Dopamine pumping like you're smocking crack. You're being paid money from people that are suffering. You're better than this...

TennisAlt @tennisalt @andyroddick Didn’t peg you for a tennis betting guy, Andy. But I guess they must be paying you well :)

james tano @yonexguy @andyroddick Actually sorry to hear this. Gambling forces are a cancer on sport.

what's the craic? @whatsthecraic1 @andyroddick Curious as to why you chose to take the gig? Following you I thought you were well aware of the abuse that gambler's give tennis players including death threats. I would have thought you'd have been against gambling in tennis. I guess everyone's got to work though

Megan Fernandez @MeganFernandez7 Seems at odds with Roddick's well-deserved reputation for staking out the moral high ground... and surely he doesn't need the money. I guess he isn't opposed to gambling in tennis. twitter.com/andyroddick/st…

August Sack @AugustSack @andyroddick Bringing tennis fans closer to gambling addiction

"I’m delighted to be joining one of the world’s biggest betting brands, particularly with the US Open on the horizon" - Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick

Commenting on his new role as Betway's global tennis ambassador, Andy Roddick shared his delight at partnering with the sports betting organization.

He also expressed his eagerness to provide fans with valuable insights, especially with the US Open around the corner.

"I’m delighted to be joining one of the world’s biggest betting brands and look forward to helping the tennis community with valuable insights as we approach some of the biggest global tournaments, particularly with the US Open on the horizon," he said.

The CEO of Betway, Anthony Werkman, extended a warm welcome to the former World No. 1, stating that Roddick's columns would prove to be invaluable for readers.

"It’s great to welcome Andy Roddick to our team of global ambassadors! Andy is a household name within tennis and his opinion and insight is going to be hugely valuable to readers of his column," he said.

The 2023 US Open is scheduled to be held in New York between August 28 and September 10.