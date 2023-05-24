Former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza recently announced her engagement to boyfriend Arthur Borges.

Muguruza has been dating Borges for quite a while now. The couple made their first public appearance together in 2021 at the WTA Tour Finals, where Borges joined Muguruza in her box to cheer her on. They have been very open about their romance ever since.

Garbine Muguruza revealed the news in an interview with Hola magazine, telling the story of how Arthur Borges proposed to her. The Spaniard stated that she started crying and didn't know what to do before saying yes with happy tears in her eyes.

"He asked me for it at the Marbella Club hotel, which is one of my favorites," she said. "He made me a little table under a tree and I said, 'What is this?' It kind of seemed weird, but I thought about anything else and, when he proposed it, I started crying, I didn't know how to react. I said yes through tears of emotion and it was all very romantic."

Muguruza went on to say that she intends to marry next year. She wants the wedding to take place in her home country because it is the place that unites them the most.

"I want summer and sun, I want close to the beach and I want Spain because it is the right place, the one that unites us the most," Muguruza said.

Garbine Muguruza then discussed how she met her future husband two years ago, in August 2021, during the US Open in New York.

"It was a crush. I left the hotel for a walk, I came across him, he turned and wished me good luck. From there, we connected and every day we went for walks in Central Park. Very romantic, really," she said.

Garbine Muguruza to sit out clay and grass seasons

Garbine Muguruza pictured at the 2018 French Open - Day Twelve.

Garbine Muguruza announced in April that she will miss the clay and grass seasons of 2023.

The two-time Grand Slam winner has dropped each of her four matches this season and hasn't competed since the WTA 250 tournament in Lyon. It took place the week after the Australian Open, where her campaign was cut short by Elise Mertens in the first round. She later withdrew from Abu Dhabi, Doha and Dubai.

Muguruza took to her Instagram stories with an update on her whereabouts, saying that she will miss the clay and grass court season. She continues to spend "healthy" time with her family and friend.

Muguruza thanked her fans for the lovely messages and added that she will keep them updated.

"Hey guys what's going on," Muguruza wrote. "Spending time with family and friends and it's really been healthy and amazing so I am going to lengthen this period till summer, therefore I am going to miss clay and grass season. Thanks for all the lovely messages and will be updating you guys."

Garbine Muguruza via Instagram stories.

