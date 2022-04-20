Garbine Muguruza graces Elle's cover for the month of May

Garbine Muguruza graces the cover of the fashion magazine Elle's May issue alongside the likes of Simone Biles, Kasia Struss and Milena Smit.

While it is a fashion magazine, the organization aims at women's empowerment, and Muguruza has been selected as one of the four models for the upcoming edition of the magazine.

Simone Biles and Muguruza are the only athletes to be part of the issue for the month of May as Kasia Struss is a model and Milena Smith is an actress.

Elle's first issue was way back in 1945. The French magazine company has had the likes of Natalie Portman and Selena Gomez on their cover through the years.

Rafael Nadal's wife, María Francisca Perello, is also part of the May edition. Being the director of the Rafael Nadal Foundation, she was interviewed along with others for this issue.

Garbiñe Muguruza's disappointing start to 2022

To say that Garbine Muguruza has had a disappointing start to the year would be an understatement as the Spaniard is yet to reach the semifinals of any event she has taken part in 2022.

Currently ranked as the ninth-best female player in the world, Muguruza has struggled for form all year long. She started off the year with a disappointing quarterfinal loss to Daria Kasatkina at the Sydney Tennis Classic and then went down to France's Alize Cornet in the second round of the Australian Open.

After a miserable outing Down Under, Garbine Muguruza switched her focus to the Dubai Championships, where she lost in the second round to Veronika Kudermetova. She did better in the following tournament at Qatar by reaching the quarterfinals, which remains her best performance of the year so far.

Last month, the two-time Major winner was knocked out of the BNP Paribas Open by Alison Riske in the second round despite recording a bagel in the first set of the match. She then withdrew from Miami due to a left shoulder injury.

The former World No. 1 is expected to start her clay season at home in Madrid later this month.

