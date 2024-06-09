Garbine Muguruza poses with Iga Swiatek following Pole's 2024 French Open victory; revisits her own memories of lifting the trophy in Paris

2016 Roland-Garros champion Garbine Muguruza showed her admiration for Iga Swiatek, who won her third consecutive and fourth overall French Open title on Saturday (June 8). Muguruza posted a selfie with the Pole, praising her remarkable achievement and recalling her own lifting of the trophy in Paris eight years ago.

The Spaniard won her first Major by triumphing at the 2016 French Open, defeating Serena Williams 7-5, 6-4 in the final. She also reached the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros in 2014 and 2015, and the semifinals in 2018.

Swiatek, on the other hand, has now won three consecutive French Open titles, from 2022 to 2024, becoming the third woman to achieve this feat after Justine Henin (2005-07) and Monica Seles (1990-92). She is also the youngest woman to win four titles at the Paris Major in the Open Era.

Swiatek dominated the tournament this year, dropping only one set en route to the final, defeating Leolia Jeanjean, Naomi Osaka, Marie Bouzkova, Anastasia Potapova, Marketa Vondrousova and Coco Gauff on the way.

On Saturday, Muguruza attended the French Open women’s final between the two-time defending champion Swiatek and 12th seed Jasmine Paolini, who was playing in her first Grand Slam singles final. The Pole was the overwhelming favorite, and she lived up to the expectations by cruising past the Italian 6-2, 6-1 in just 68 minutes.

After the match, Muguruza met Swiatek at the players’ lounge, where they posed for a selfie with the trophy. In the picture, Swiatek can be seen holding the trophy in her hands, while Muguruza smiles next to her.

Muguruza shared the picture on her Instagram account, along with a few other photos from her time in Paris and a fitting caption.

"Bringing back my best memories watching this amazing champ in @rolandgarros 🧡"

Both players have also faced each other once on the WTA tour, with Muguruza winning 6-0, 6-4 in their Round of 16 encounter at the 2021 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Muguruza, who won 10 WTA singles titles and five doubles titles in her career, announced her retirement from tennis in April 2024. She said that tennis had given her a lot in the first part of her life, but that she was ready to start a new chapter.

Iga Swiatek revealed Garbine Muguruza was one of her favorite WTA players in childhood

Garbine Muguruza and Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Garbine Muguruza handed the 2024 Madrid Open winners trophy to Iga Swiatek, who won her ninth WTA 1000 career title by defeating second seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7) at the tournament held at Manolo Santana stadium last month.

Before starting her campaign, Swiatek shared that she had a lot of respect for Muguruza, reminiscing how she and other tennis icons like Rafael Nadal inspired her while growing up (via Puntodebreak.com):

"Actually, when I was younger I watched her achievements thinking that maybe she was going to be my favorite WTA player because I always liked Rafa. I never really had anyone on the WTA to follow, so Garbiñe was one of them for a while until I started playing on the tour, as it was pretty rare to be a crazy fan of anyone. She is a great player and a good person."

The World No. 1 also shared her thoughts on the Spaniard's shock retirement from tennis.

"I wasn't surprised that she retired because she wasn't playing for a long time, but I always liked her. She won two Slams, played all these Grand Slam finals and everything. She was able to maintain her level, which is not easy."

Iga Swiatek will now begin her grass-court season, which will conclude with the prestigious Wimbledon Championships (July 1-14), where she reached the quarterfinals last year.