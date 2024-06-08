Tennis legend Chris Evert praised fellow American Martina Navratilova for her generosity during the 2024 French Open final. She stated that it was Navratilova who extended an invitation to her for being at the French Open 2024 women's singles presentation ceremony.

Evert and Navratilova are considered two of the greatest players ever to grace the tennis court. Despite being good friends, these two shared a storied rivalry in their playing days. Both dominated women's tennis in their era and won a staggering 36 Grand Slam titles between them.

The seven-time French Open champion Evert currently works as a broadcaster and is very active on social media. She was recently seen at the trophy presentation of the 2024 Roland Garros women's singles trophy along with Martina Navratilova.

The 69-year-old gave the reason for her presence at the trophy ceremony on X. She also showered praise on her friend Navratilova and described her in glowing terms.

Chris Evert wrote:

"So, I presented the Roland Garros winner's trophy last year, @martina was asked to present this year. Since it was the 50th Anniversary of my first win, she asked me if I would join her in presenting...Generous and thoughtful, that's my friend Martina!"

Both Evert and Navratilova presented the trophy to this year's finalists, Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini. Swiatek defeated the Italian in straight sets to claim her third successive French Open title.

Interestingly, the seven-time French Open winner was celebrating the 50th anniversary of her first-ever French Open triumph. In 1974, Chris Evert clinched her first Roland Garros title after beating Olga Morozova in straight sets.

She went on to win six more French Open titles during her illustrious career. The former World No.1 successfully won the Roland Garros in 1974, 1975, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1985, and 1986.

"Iga will end up on double digits" - Chris Evert on Swiatek potentially beating her most French Open titles record

Iga Swiatek(L) gets the trophy from Chris Evert(R) - 2023 French Open

The seven-time French Open champion Chris Evert has spoken about Iga Swiatek's potential. She made a bold claim that the Pole will not just beat her record, but could be in double digits with her titles at the clay-court Grand Slam.

The American was speaking to Eurosport after the conclusion of the 2024 French Open women's singles final. Iga Swiatek has now won the competition four times in her still young career. She is only three titles away from equalling Evert.

While speaking to Eurosport, the seven-time Roland Garros champion claimed that Swiatek would break her record easily.

"I think Iga will end up on double digits. I don’t just think she will beat my record here. I think it’s double digits."

With four French Open titles at the age of 23, she does seem to be on her way to a record. However, the vagaries of sport can never make a player's future certain. But the Polish star certainly has the backing of a true legend in Chris Evert.