Geneva Open 2025 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Karen Khachanov vs Kei Nishikori 

The top players on tour are giving a final push to their French Open preparations at the Geneva Open. On Day 3 of the ATP 250 event, two top-10 seeds will play in the first round.

Fifth seed Alexei Popyrin and eighth seed Matteo Arnaldi survived three-set thrillers in the first round. Both players will be desperate to build momentum in Geneva this year.

British players Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley also found a way past the first hurdle. While Norrie defeated Dominic Stricker in straight sets, Fearnley made light work of Dusan Lajovic of Serbia.

Without further ado, let's look at the predictions for Day Three at the 2025 Geneva Open:

Hubert Hurkacz vs Arthur Cazaux

Hurkacz in action at the Italian Open 2025 - Day Eleven - Source: Getty

First up, Hubert Hurkacz will begin his campaign against Arthur Cazaux in the Geneva Open.

Hurkacz has had a quiet season so far, considering his high standards. After a second-round exit in Melbourne, he reached the semifinals and quarterfinals in Rotterdam and Rome, respectively. The Pole will be happy with his effort at the Italian Open and should be able to raise his level in Geneva.

On the contrary, Cazaux has only participated in two ATP events this year (main tour). He reached the quarterfinals of the San Diego Challenger, his best result on tour.

Considering their recent form and results at the highest level, Hurkacz will be a clear favorite to win.

Predicted Winner: Hubert Hurkacz

Sebastian Ofner vs Nuno Borges

Borges in action at the Estoril Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Next up, Sebastian Ofner will take on Nuno Borges in the second round of the Geneva Open.

Ofner entered Geneva after a second-round exit in Madrid and a third-round finish in Rome. He has been brilliant at the event, outclassing Leo Borg and Reilly Opelka in the qualifiers before eliminating Ivan Gakhov in the first round. Ofner defeated the Russian Gakhov 6-1, 6-2.

On the other hand, Nuno Borges has had a hot and cold season so far. After a semifinal run in Adelaide, he reached the third round in Melbourne and the last 16 in Monte-Carlo. The Portuguese started his campaign in Geneva with a remarkable three-set win over Alex Michelsen in the first round.

Both players have looked sharp on the clay court this week. Considering their current rhythm and record on clay, Ofner will have a slight edge in this bout. The Austrian should be able to outsmart Borges and continue his run in the Geneva Open.

Predicted Winner: Sebastian Ofner

Fabian Marozsan vs Karue Sell

Marozsan in action at the Italian Open 2025 - Day Six - Source: Getty

Third, Fabian Marozsan will take on Karue Sell in the first round of the Geneva Open.

Marozsan will enter Geneva after a semifinal run in Munich and a third-round exit in Rome. He has had a decent season so far and will hope to find her best potential ahead of the French Open.

Sell, on the other hand, entered the main draw in Geneva via the qualifiers. The 31-year-old will make his first appearance on the main tour this week. He reached the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Challenger, which was his best result this year.

Considering their skill set on clay and record at the highest level, Marozsan will be a clear favorite to win. The Hungarian should be able to power through to the next round.

Predicted Winner: Fabian Marozsan

Karen Khachanov vs Kei Nishikori

Khachanov plays a backhand in the Barcelona Open 2025 - Day Six - Source: Getty

Lastly, Karen Khachanov will take on Kei Nishikori in the second round of the Geneva Open.

Khachanov will enter Geneva after a third-round exit in Madrid and a fourth-round finish in Rome. He received a first-round bye at the Geneva Open due to his ranking points.

Meanwhile, Kei Nishikori entered the event after a second-round exit in Madrid. He started his campaign with a brilliant comeback win over Learner Tien in the first round, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Both players have had a modest season so far, but Khachanov has been slightly better than his opposite number. The Russian reached the semifinals in Barcelona and is known for his potent all-around game on clay. He should be able to dig deep and halt Nishikori's run in the Geneva Open.

Predicted Winner: Karen Khachanov

