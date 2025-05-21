Geneva Open 2025 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Hubert Hurkacz vs Arthur Rinderknech

Day 4 at the 2025 Geneva Open (May 21) will feature seven of the top eight seeds in action in second-round matches. The day will also see some matches from the previous day, which were stopped due to rain.

Most notable names who will be taking the court include top seed Taylor Fritz and second seed Novak Djokovic. Other seeded players such as Tomas Machac, Alexei Popyrin, and Hubert Hurkacz will also be in action.

Let's take a look at some of the matches that are scheduled to be played on Day 4 at the 2025 Geneva Open

#4 Matteo Arnaldi vs Fabian Marozsan

In Picture: Matteo Arnaldi (Getty)

Eighth-seeded Matteo Arnaldi will face off against Fabian Marozsan in the second round of the 2025 Geneva Open. Arnaldi's best result came at the Delray Beach Open, where he lost 4-6, 4-6 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the semifinal. He also reached the quarterfinals at the Madrid Open, losing 0-6, 4-6 against Jack Draper. In Geneva, he began his campaign with a 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4 win over Hugo Gaston in the first round.

Fabian Marozsan had his best result in 2025 at the BMW Open in Munich, losing 6-7 (3), 3-6 against top seed Alexander Zverev in the semifinal. He opened his campaign in Geneva with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win over Brazilian qualifier Karue Sell in the first round.

These two players are yet to meet on the main Tour, but Arnaldi has won both his matches against Marozsan on the Challenger Tour, making the Italian the favorite for the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Matteo Arnaldi.

#3 Alexei Popyrin vs Jacob Fearnley

In Picture: Alexei Popyrin (Getty)

Fifth-seeded Alexei Popyrin is set to take on Jacob Fearnley in a second-round clash on Day 4 at the 2025 Geneva Open. Popyrin's 2025 season has not been good, barring his quarterfinal run at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he lost 3-6, 2-6 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He began his campaign in Geneva with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win against Nicolas Jarry in the first round.

Jacob Fearnley's best main Tour performances in 2025 have been reaching the third round at the Australian Open and at the Madrid Open, losing against Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov, respectively. In Geneva, he began with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Dusan Lajovic in the first round.

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the Tour, but with his recent run in Monte-Carlo and high seeding, Popyrin is the favorite to win and advance to the next round of the Geneva Open.

Predicted winner- Alexei Popyrin.

#2 Tomas Machac vs Cameron Norrie

In Picture: Tomas Machac (Getty)

Third seed Tomas Machac will begin his 2025 Geneva Open campaign with a second-round clash against British qualifier Cameron Norrie. Machac's best result in 2025 was winning his maiden Tour title in Acapulco, with a 7-6 (6), 6-2 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final. Being the third seed, he received an opening-round bye at the Geneva Open.

Former Top 10 player Cameron Norrie has had an average season in 2025 so far. His best results include reaching a couple of quarterfinals in Hong Kong and Delray Beach. In Geneva, he won 6-1, 6-3 against Ergi Kirkin and 6-4, 6-1 against Jenson Brooksby to get into the main draw. He began his main draw with a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over Dominic Stricker in the first round.

Norrie won his only match against Machac 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. However, given the current form and ranking, Machac is the favorite for the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Tomas Machac.

#1 Hubert Hurkacz vs Arthur Rinderknech

In Picture: Arthur Rinderknech (Getty)

Sixth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz will face Arthur Rinderknech in the second round of the 2025 Geneva Open. Hurkacz had his best result in Rotterdam, where he lost against Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal. He also reached the quarterfinals in the recently concluded Italian Open, losing 6-7 (4), 3-6 against Tommy Paul. In Geneva, he began with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Arthur Cazaux in the first round.

Arthur Rinderknech has yet to make it past the second round of any of the events he has taken part in 2025. The Frenchman began his campaign in Geneva with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round.

Hurkacz has won all three matches against Rinderknech, including a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win in the last match at the 2024 Canadian Open, making the Pole the favorite to win the upcoming clash at the Geneva Open.

Predicted winner- Hubert Hurkacz.

