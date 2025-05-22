Day 5 at the 2025 Geneva Open will feature the quarterfinal rounds of both the men's singles and doubles events. So far, the competition has been intense, as five of the eight seeded players have reached the last-eight stage.

In the men's singles, top seed Taylor Fritz and 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will be in action as they take on Hubert Hurkacz and Matteo Arnaldi in their respective quarterfinal clashes. On the doubles side, the top-seeded pair of Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic will face Ariel Behar and Joran Vliegen in the last eight.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled for Day 5 at the 2025 Geneva Open

#3 Marcelo Arevalo/ Mate Pavic vs Ariel Behar/ Joran Vliegen

In Picture: Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo (Getty)

Defending champions Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic will face the pair of Ariel Behar and Jiran Vliegen in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Geneva Open. Arevalo and Pavic have been one of the in-form pairs in 2025, winning titles in Indian Wells, Miami, and Rome. They began their campaign in Geneva with a 6-4, 6-4 win over the pair of Alexander Erler and Constantin Frantzen in the first round.

The pair of Ariel Behar and Joran Vliegen has not made any deep runs on the main ATP Tour but has won two clay-court Challenger events in Estoril and Turin. They began their campaign in Geneva with a 6-3, 4-6, 11-9 win against Jakub Paul and Dominic Stricker in the first round.

Arevalo and Pavic are the firm favorites to win this match, as they are defending champions and top seeds.

Predicted winner- Marcelo Arevalo/ Mate Pavic

#2 Alexei Popyrin vs Cameron Norrie

In Picture: Alexei Popyrin (Getty)

Fifth seed Alexei Popyrin will be all set to take on Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Geneva Open. This is Popyrin's second quarterfinal of the season, as the Australian's previous best result was reaching the quarterfinal at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he lost against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. In Geneva, he began with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Nicolas Jarry in the first round and then won 6-4, 6-3 against Jacob Fearnley in the second round.

This is the third quarterfinal for Cameron Norrie in 2025 after reaching the last-eight stages in Delray Beach and Hong Kong. In Geneva, the British player had to win against the likes of Ergi Kirkin and Jenson Brooksby to enter the main draw. He began his main-draw campaign with a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over Dominic Stricker and then won via retirement against third seed Tomas Machac in the second round.

Norrie has won the only match against Popyrin, 7-5, 6-4 in Atlanta in 2019, but the Australian is the slight favorite in the Geneva clash as he is the higher-ranked player.

Predicted winner- Alexei Popyrin

#1 Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Ofner

In Picture: Sebastian Ofner (Getty)

Fourth-seeded Karen Khachanov will take on Austrian Qualifier Sebastian Ofner in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Geneva Open. Khachanov's best result in 2025 came on clay as he reached the semifinal of the Barcelona Open, losing 3-6, 2-6 against Holger Rune. In Geneva, the Russian player began his campaign with a bye in the opening round and then won via retirement against Kei Nishikori in the second round.

Sebastian Ofner's best result in 2025 has been reaching the third round at the Italian Open as a qualifier, losing against Francisco Cerundolo. In Geneva, he won against the likes of Leo Borg and Reilly Opelka to get into the main draw. He began his main-draw campaign with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Ivan Gakhov in the first round and then won 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) against Nuno Borges in the second round.

This will be the first match between the two players, but Khachanov will start as the favorite as he is the higher-ranked player.

Predicted winner- Karen Khachanov

