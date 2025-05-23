Geneva Open 2025 Day 6: Men's predictions ft. Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Ofner

The Geneva Open is currently in its last stages, with both men's singles and doubles competitors set to play their semifinal matches on Day 6. Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz are the only two top seeds left in the men's singles draw and could meet in the final over the weekend..

The doubles draw, meanwhile, features the in-form team of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul, who reached the title match at the Italian Open last week. Without further ado, let's take a look at how some of the remaining matches at the 2025 Geneva Open will likely go down:

#1 Hubert Hurkacz vs Sebastian Ofner

Hubert Hurkacz hits a backhand at Geneva Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Former World No. 6 Hubert Hurkacz has struggled with his results since tearing the meniscus in his right knee at Wimbledon last year, which ultimately required surgery. The Pole has since fallen outside the men's top 20. That said, he has given a valiant effort at making a return to the highest echelon of men's tennis lately, reaching back-to-back quarterfinals in Rome and Geneva.

On Thursday (May 22), the 28-year-old defeated top-seeded Taylor Fritz in straight sets to advance to the last four at this week's 250-level event in Geneva. Sebastian Ofner, meanwhile, has also suffered a tumble down the ATP rankings recently after reaching a career-high of 37 last January. Currently placed well outside the top 100, the Austrian qualified for the Geneva Open and went on to upset fourth-seeded Karen Khachanov in three sets to reach the semifinals.

Both players have never faced off, meaning this could prove to be a novelty match-up for Hurkacz. While the Pole is certainly riding a wave of confidence, he might fall to Ofner, considering the latter has enjoyed more match practice this week.

Pick: Ofner to win in straight sets

#2 Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs Jakob Schnaitter / Mark Wallner

The French team of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul, who have been faithful to each other for years, reached the biggest final of their career in Rome last week, falling to World No. 1's Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic in a tough three-setter. They have carried their rich vein of form into the 2025 Geneva Open, overcoming some quality opposition to reach the semifinals.

Germany's Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner, meanwhile, recorded their fifth semifinal showing together on the ATP Tour this week, upsetting the second-seeded team of Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway en route. They defeated Doumbia and Reboul in a third-set super tiebreaker en route to reaching their first-ever tour-level final at the Tiriac Open last month. The Frenchmen, however, have come into their own since and are likely to even the scores on Day 6.

Pick: Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul to win in three sets

#3 Ariel Behar (2021 Geneva Open doubles semifinalist) / Joran Vliegen vs Francisco Cabral / Lucas Miedler

Ariel Behar and Joran Vliegen are currently on a 10-match winning streak | Image Source: Getty

Ariel Behar and Joran Vliegen recently started teaming up a few months ago, having since picked up back-to-back titles in Estoril and Turin before reaching the semifinals of this week's Geneva Open. For academic purposes, the Uruguayan had also contested the last-four stage in 2021, partnering with Gonzalo Escobar.

The team of Francisco Cabral and Lucas Miedler has also been on an unbeaten run in the last few weeks, winning the Bordeaux Challenger in hard-fought fashion. They needed deciding-set super tiebreakers to overcome the teams of Rohan Bopanna and Adam Pavlasek and Matt Ebden and John Peers, respectively, to make it to the last four in Geneva. The Portuguese-Austrian duo lost to the Uruguayan and the Belgian in the Estoril Open final, and they might go 2-0 in as many weeks in the Geneva Open men's doubles semifinals on Friday.

Pick: Ariel Behar and Joran Vliegen to win in straight sets

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More