Genie Bouchard retirement announcement: Canadian's final tournament, controversial moments, titles, legacy, & everything you need to know

Genie Bouchard, the former World No. 5, has announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 31. The Canadian player made the announcement via an Instagram post.

Bouchard's rise to fame came in 2014, which was one of the most successful seasons of her career. She reached the Australian and French Open semifinals, losing against Li Na and Maria Sharapova, respectively. Her biggest break came at Wimbledon that year, as she became the first player from her country to reach a Major final. She lost heavily against Petra Kvitova, who won her second grasscourt Major, but the Canadian's progress to the final catapulted her towards tennis fame.

2014 was also significant for Genie Boichard, as she won her only WTA title at the Nuremberg Cup, defeating Karolina Pliskova in the final. She also reached the final of the Wuhan Open that year, reaching her career-best ranking of No. 5 and finishing the year as the World No. 7, the only time the Canadian had a top-ten finish to a season.

Overall, Genie Bouchard reached seven finals in her career, the last of which came at the Abierto Zapopan in 2021, where she lost against Sara Sorribes Tormo. In doubles, she reached five finals in her career, winning the 2019 Auckland Open alongside Sofia Kenin. Her doubles play was of great importance in helping Team Canada win the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup.

The 2015 US Open was a pivotal moment in Genie Bouchard's career, as she looked in good form in the earlier rounds and reached the fourth round. However, in a freak accident, she slipped on the wet floor of the physiotherapy room and was concussed as a result. She withdrew from the tournament, but that injury all but disrupted her tennis career. She brought a liability lawsuit against the United States Tennis Association, a case which saw a settlement in 2018.

Genie Bouchard will play for the last time at her home event

In Picture: Genie Bouchard in action (Getty)

Genie Bouchard is all set to play her final tournament at the 2025 Canadian Open, which is scheduled to begin on July 28. She will be directly playing in the main draw via a wildcard, which will mark her first main-draw match for almost two years.

Bouchard last played a main-draw match at the 2023 Guadalajara Open, losing against Veronika Kudermetova in the second round. She did not play any main-draw matches in 2024 but did take part in the qualifying stages of the Canadian Open, where she lost to Moyuka Uchijima.

Unfortunately, Bochard's record at her home event is not good. She has won only 33 percent of the matches she has played there, and her best performance was reaching the third round in 2016.

