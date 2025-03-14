"Genuinely the craziest thing I’ve seen from Daniil Medvedev in a while" - Fans amused by Russian's animated reaction to Indian Wells QF win

Daniil Medvedev overcame Arthur Fils to book his place in a third successive semifinal in Indian Wells. The Russian came back from a set down to outst the 20th seed 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(7).

Medvedev was unable to convert two match points but the moment he converted his third, he was ecstatic and celebrated in an animated manner before apologising to Arthur Fils at the net. This is not a routine occurrence for the 29-year-old as he is mostly stoic when it comes to celebrating his match wins.

Several fans reacted to Medvedev's celebration, with one calling it the craziest thing they saw him do in a while.

"Genuinely the craziest thing I’ve seen from Daniil in a while," the fan said.

Another fan said that they never saw Medvedev so happy even after his US Open triumph.

"Never seen Medvedev so happy, not even after winning a slam," the fan stated.

One fan stated that Medvedev played like a villain but celebrated like a hero.

"Medvedev plays like a villain but celebrates like a hero. Absolute legend," the fan commented.

Here are some more fan reactions to Medvedev's celebration against Fils:

"He didnt need to apologize to Fils for his celebration - Fils was celebrating after every point he won the entire match," one fan stated.

"Oscar winning actors have less emotional range than Daniil Medvedev at the end of this clip," another fan said.

"Happier than winning US Open," one fan commented.

Daniil Medvedev on his celebration against Arthur Fils

Daniil Medvedev in action at the BNP Paribas Open (Image Source: Getty)

Daniil Medvedev was asked about his celebration in his post-match press conference and he responded by pointing out his matches against Learner Tien at the Australian Open and Tallon Griekspoor in Dubai, where he was in a similar situation but ended up losing.

"I mean, first of all, I lost three very tight matches this year, two of which I was really close to winning, Tien and and Griekspoor. The more you lose matches like this, the more you lose confidence in these tight moments," the Russian said.

The 29-year-old further stated that he would have felt bad if he ended up losing against Fils and that the whole situation gave him an adrenaline rush.

"If I would have lost this one, I would have felt bad. And also, I was actually, if I would make a winner on match point, I would probably be less excited, because I was surprised, I thought the point is over and we go again, and he missed it. It happens. I was surprised, and that got my adrenaline too much. I couldn't control it," Medvedev said.

After beating Arthur Fils, Daniil Medvedev will next lock horns with 12th seed Holger Rune in the semifinals. The two have faced off thrice before, with the Russian currently leading their head-to-head 2-1. They locked horns in the quarterfinals in Indian Wells last year, with Medvedev winning 7-5, 6-4.

Whoever out of the two comes out on top, will face either second seed Carlos Alcaraz or 13th seed Jack Draper.

