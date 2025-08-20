"Get away from Jannik Sinner if he's sick!" - Andy Roddick highlights Carlos Alcaraz's sole mistake in Cincinnati Open title run

Andy Roddick recently suggested that Carlos Alcaraz made a mistake in being in close proximity to Jannik Sinner in the aftermath of the men's singles final at the 2025 Cincinnati Open. The final was an eagerly-awaited contest after the thrilling championship matches the duo produced at this year's Italian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon. However, it ended in less than half an hour as Sinner retired trailing Alcaraz 0-5 in the first set.

Ad

Sinner cited illness as the reason behind his mid-match retirement, and according to former No. 1 and 2003 US Open champion Roddick, it would have been wise for Alcaraz to keep his distance from the Italian. The Spaniard spent several minutes by the reigning No. 1's side consoling him. The pair shared a warm embrace as well.

Speaking on the Served with Andy Roddick podcast, the now-retired American explained what he would have told Carlos Alcaraz had he been the Spaniard's coach on the day.

Ad

Trending

"The only error Carlos made all week was his proximity to Sinner once we suspected Sinner was not feeling well. Maybe it’s just for the day, I don’t care. There is no hug at the net. These two are the classiest people. I love it," Roddick said.

"But if I’m his coach, I am going to be saying get away! Don’t stand next to him. Don’t go see if he’s okay. Skip the pictures. Do not get close to him. Carlos, get away from him if he’s sick!," he added.

Ad

Jannik Sinner subsequently withdrew from the revamped mixed doubles event at this year's US Open, where he was set to partner Katerina Siniakova.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery" - Carlos Alcaraz sent heartfelt message to Jannik Sinner after Italian's ill-fated Cincinnati Open final outing

Jannik Sinner (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) pose together with their respective men's singles trophies at the 2025 Cincinnati Open (Source: Getty)

Hours after the much earlier-than-expected conclusion of the men's singles final at the 2025 Cincinnati Open, Carlos Alcaraz took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned a classy message for the illness-stricken Jannik Sinner. The Spaniard wrote:

Ad

"I’m so sorry for Jannik! Nobody likes to win because their opponent retires, especially in a final like this. Wishing you a speedy recovery! ❤️ Very happy with my week in Cincinnati and feeling ready for the US Open! 💪🏻🏆"

Carlos Alcaraz @carlosalcaraz I’m so sorry for Jannik! Nobody likes to win because their opponent retires, especially in a final like this. Wishing you a speedy recovery! ❤️ Very happy with my week in Cincinnati and feeling ready for the US Open! 💪🏻🏆 📸 @CincyTennis

Unlike Sinner, Alcaraz managed to swiftly fly to New York to participate in the US Open's mixed doubles competition partnering Emma Raducanu. However, the Spaniard and the Brit were beaten in the first round by top seeds Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More