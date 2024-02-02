"Get him new contract" - Boris Becker urges NBA to sign Tony Snell for 10th season for him to qualify for the retiree benefits

Boris Becker has joined the campaign to help NBA veteran Tony Snell secure a contract with an NBA team before Friday’s (February 2) deadline.

Snell needs one more NBA season to qualify for the Players Association’s retiree benefits program, which would provide him and his family with premium medical coverage. Snell's two sons Karter (3) and Kenzo (2), have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Drafted in 2013's first round, Snell boasts nine NBA seasons, with his last appearance coming in the 2021-22 season for both the Portland Trail Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans. He is currently in his second season with the Maine Celtics (NBA G League) as a mentor for the younger players.

Snell aims to secure an NBA contract by Friday, marking his 10th year of league service. The milestone would qualify him for the Players Association’s retiree benefits program, providing access to the union’s premium medical plan for him and his family.

Tennis legend Becker took to his Instagram account on Thursday, February 1, to urge NBA teams to sign 32-year-old Snell.

"Get him new contract NBA," Becker wrote.

Boris Becker on Instagram

