"Get those right": Serena Williams' ex-coach miffed as Alex de Minaur called 1st Aussie in 20 years to make French Open QF amid Ashleigh Barty snub

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs recently took exception to a statistic regarding Alex de Minaur. The Aussie recorded his maiden quarterfinal appearance at the French Open on Monday (June 4), beating fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev in four sets.

Following his win, Tennis Channel came up with the statistic that the 25-year-old is the first Australian to reach the last eight in Paris since Lleyton Hewitt in 2004. However, this is incorrect, as former players like Ashleigh Barty and Sam Stosur have also made it to the stage several times in the last 20 years.

Against that background, former player-turned-coach Rennae Stubbs saw fit to call out the above mistake on her X (formerly Twitter) account. She stated that Stosur, who was her ward in 2019-22, reached multiple semifinals at the French Open, before imploring Tennis Channel to correct their incorrect statistic.

"HUGE congrats to Alex de Minaur so happy for you mate!!! LFG 🇦🇺 BUT @TennisChannel Demon is the first Aussie MALE since Hewitt," Stubbs wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "If u recall @bambamsam30 did this a whole lot of times after 2004. Like finals, semis etc. so can we please get those graphics right. Thanks!"

The Aussie also gave a nod to former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who won the 2019 edition of the tournament.

"Oh and @ashbarty won the whole thing!" she added in a separate post.

For those unaware, Stosur finished runner-up at the 2010 French Open to Francesca Schiavone and recorded three other semifinal appearances in 2009, 2012 and 2016. Barty, on her part, went all the way at the clay-court Major in 2019, but never made it past the second round of the tournament in her remaining six appearances.

Alex de Minaur continues career-best 2024 season with great result at French Open 2024

Alex de Minaur poses with the 2024 Acapulco Open trophy

Alex de Minaur is in the midst of his best season on the ATP Tour in 2024. The Aussie has won 29 of his 39 matches this year and reached a career-high ranking of 9 in February this year.

De Minaur started his year on a fine note at the United Cup, defeating top players like Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz to guide Australia to a runner-up finish at the team event. A few weeks later, he reached the second week at the Australian Open for the third consecutive year.

The Aussie went on to defend his 2023 Mexican Open crown in Acapulco the following month, allowing him to rise to No. 9 in the world. Since then, he has recorded consistent results on the pro tour.

