"Get well soon Daniil Medvedev" - Jiri Lehecka sends heartfelt message to Russian after he retires with injury mid-match during Madrid Open 2024 QF

Following his Madrid Open quarterfinal match against Daniil Medvedev, Jiri Lehecka demonstrated sportsmanship by sending a heartfelt message to the Russian, who was injured during the clash.

Medvedev was aiming for his fifth semifinal of the season. However, the quarterfinal match took an unexpected turn when he suffered an injury in the first set and couldn't continue after it ended 6-4.

Lehecka has now progressed to the semifinals of his first ATP Masters 1000 tournament, where he will play World No.35 Felix Auger Aliassime.

On Thursday (May 2), following Medvedev's retirement due to injury, Lehecka wrote a message for the Russian on the camera lens. A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a photo showing the Czech's handwritten message.

“Get well soon Daniil,” Lahecka wrote.

In Lehecka's post-match interview with the press, he said he wouldn't have wanted the match to end the way it did. He added that it's never easy to see one's opponent struggling during a match.

"It's never easy in a match like this, If I were to choose the way how to win this match, it wouldn't be like that. So of course, it's never easy to see your opponent struggling, but at that moment, you just need to focus on yourself, trying to get the maximum level out of yourself," Lehecka said.

Jiri Lehecka set to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in Madrid Open SF after Daniil Medvedev's injury retirement

Jiri Lehecka will face Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinal of the Madrid Open following Daniil Medvedev's injury retirement. Before facing Medvedev, Lehecka defeated Hamad Medjedovic, Thiago Monteiro, and Rafael Nadal.

This is the second time Lehecka has faced Daniil Medvedev on the ATP Tour; their first encounter was at the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where Lehecka retired due to an injury.

The Madrid Open is the seventh tournament that Jiri Lehecka is competing in. He is currently enjoying his best run in an ATP tournament so far this season. Before the Madrid Open, he reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championship and the Indian Wells Open.

On the other hand, Felix Auger-Aliassime's clash with Lehecka is his first semifinal of the season. He previously eliminated Yoshihito Nishioka, Adrian Mannarino, Jakub Menšík, and Casper Ruud, while his quarterfinal opponent, Jannik Sinner, withdrew from the tournament due to a hip injury.

Lehecka and Auger-Aliassime have only faced off once on the ATP Tour, which was in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open.