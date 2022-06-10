'Get well soon, you will come back stronger' - Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz and others react to Leylah Fernandez's video of herself walking on crutches

Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz were among the players who reacted to Leylah Fernandez's Instagram video of herself walking on crutches.

The Canadian fractured her foot during her French Open quarterfinal against Martina Trevisan, which she eventually went on to lose in three sets.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Trevisan keeps going!



Italian surprise reaches career's first Grand Slam semi-finals in Roland-Garros defeating Leylah Fernandez 6-2 6-7 6-3 Trevisan keeps going! Italian surprise reaches career's first Grand Slam semi-finals in Roland-Garros defeating Leylah Fernandez 6-2 6-7 6-3 https://t.co/nxRUCUXhdP

The 19-year-old posted a video of herself walking on crutches to keep her fans updated on her condition.

"Happy Wednesday! Just wanted to share a life update, unfortunately I fractured my foot. In need of some well wishes more than ever. The fight in me will continue just after some PT appointments. Have any good podcast, show, or book recommendations?!" she wrot eon Instagram.

A number of players commented on Fernandez's post, wishing her well. These included Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz.

French Open runner-up Gauff sent a few heart emojis while Alcaraz said she will come back stronger from the injury.

Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz sent their good wishes to Leylah Fernandez

"Get well soon Leylah!! You will come back stronger!" Carlos Alcaraz wrote.

Jack Sock and Alize Cornet also sent encouraging messages to the Canadian.

"Slight set back for a major comeback! You got this!" Jack Sock said.

Leylah Fernandez will miss the entirety of the grass-court season

Leylah Fernandez injured her foot at the 2022 French Open.

Fernandez's foot injury will see her miss the entirety of the grass-court season, including Wimbledon. She will look to make her comeback at the Citi Open in Washington, which starts on August 1.

The 19-year-old played only three matches on grass last season, so she will not have a lot of points to defend.

At the French Open, Fernandez reached her second Grand Slam quarterfinal after beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the fourth round. Her run at Roland Garros also saw her reach a career-best ranking of 15th.

Though she did not start her season well, suffering an opening-round exit at the hands of Madison Inglis at the Australian Open, Fernandez followed it up by successfully defending her title at the Monterrey Open with a 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) win over Camila Osorio.

The 19-year-old also reached the last 16 of the Indian Wells Open, where she lost to Paula Badosa before making the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

In all, the Canadian has won 16 out of 24 matches this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far