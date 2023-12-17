Marta Kostyuk made a last-minute withdrawal against Russian rising star Mirra Andreva in the final of the Negometal Open de Bourge-de-Peage, an action that has left tennis fans fuming.

Kostyuk has long been a proponent against the presence of Russian tennis players on tour, since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022. The Ukrainian has also refused to shake hands with players from Russia since then, which has, at times, even resulted in fans booing her.

Regardless, the 21-year-old has remained firm on her stance. On Sunday, it was more of the same from the World No. 28, as she decided against playing against Andreeva at the French tennis exhibition, much to the chagrin of fans on social media.

Many did not think it was fair on 16-year-old Andreeva as well as spectators on site, arguing that Kostyuk's antics were getting "tiring." Others wondered why the Ukrainian even signed on to take part in the exhibition knowing full well that she could face off against a Russian in the final.

For those unaware, Kostyuk was not initally part of the event, and only came on after Donna Vekic had to pull out. At the time, she was aware that the final opponent would either be Andreeva or Varvara Gracheva, another Russian-origin player who now represents France at the international level.

"Getting a little tired of Kostyuk and her antics," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Just Kostyuk being Kostyuk, nothing new here," another user said.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Marta Kostyuk in favor of preventing Russian and Belarusian players from playing tennis until war on Ukraine stops

Marta Kostyuk has previously come out in favor of the ATP and WTA Tours hindering the participation of Russian and Belarusian players in tennis until the war on Ukraine stops.

Kostyuk was of the opinion that Russia and Belarus have "knowingly" created an advantage for their athletes over Ukrainian representatives because of the war. She also hit out at the WTA for not enforcing a ban on them.

"In these conditions we have to compete with the representatives of aggressor countries, because the WTA decided not to ban them. Ukrainians are in such conditions because of what Russia and Belarus are doing. In other words, these countries with their actions knowingly created an advantage for their athletes over Ukrainian athlete," Kostyuk said.