"Getting ready" - Pregnant Belinda Bencic excitedly shares "dreamy" additions to baby room ahead of birth of 1st child

Belinda Bencic is getting ready to welcome her first child and shared the new look of the baby room.

Belinda Bencic took to Instagram in November 2023 to announce that she and her boyfriend and fitness coach, Martin Hromkovic, are expecting their first child. The Swiss star shared a picture of her and Hromkovic holding baby shoes together along with their dog to announce her pregnancy.

"Expecting our little miracle soon! ✨🍼 We can’t wait to meet you🤍," Bencic had written in the Instagram post.

A few months on, Bencic has begun preparing for the arrival of her newborn and recently shared a few glimpses of the new baby room she and Hromkovic are readying. In a few stories on Instagram, the 26-year-old posted pictures of the new baby bed. Bencic also posted an image from a physio and beauty salon, where she had a lymphatic massage session.

Screengrab from Instagram

Screengrab from Instagram

Screengrab from Instagram

Belinda Bencic was last seen on the WTA Tour at San Diego Open 2023

Belinda Bencic

Belinda Bencic has been out of action on the WTA Tour since announcing her pregnancy and was last seen on the tennis court at the San Diego Open in September 2023. As the No. 5 seed, Bencic's stay in San Diego was short as she lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the opening round.

2023 was amongst the most successful years of the Swiss' career as she won two 500-level titles and reached the fourth round of three Grand Slam tournaments. Bencic began 2023 at the Adelaide International 2 and won the tournament by routing Garbine Muguruza, Anna Kalinskaya, Caroline Garcia, Veronika Kudermetova and Daria Kasatkina.

This was followed by a fourth-round finish at the Australian Open and her second title in three tournaments at the Abu Dhabi Open. Bencic bettered Marta Kostyuk, Shelby Rogers, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Liudmila Samsonova en route to the title. The Swiss then reached the final of the WTA 500 Charleston Open and fourth round at the Wimbledon Championships and US Open.

These performances were enough for her to qualify for the WTA Elite Trophy, but she did not participate in the tournament. Bencic is not expected to return to the WTA Tour anytime soon, meaning she will not defend her gold medal at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

Belinda Bencic won the biggest accolade of her career at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by defeating Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the gold medal contest.