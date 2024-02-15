“Getting to see the lil baby!” - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle elated as they reunite for Valentine’s Day

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle was over the moon as the couple got to spend Valentine's Day together. The latter called it the best present.

Fritz is currently competing at the 2024 Delray Beach Open where he is the defending champion. He entered the tournament as the top seed, which gave him a bye in the Round of 32. The 26-year-old faced Nuno Borges in the Round of 16 to kick off his title defence and successfully defeated the Portuguese in straight sets. He will lock horns with Rinky Hijikata in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Riddle was recently seen at Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. She watched the games with her girlfriends.

Although Riddle tries to accompany the former World No. 5 to his matches, the couple still finds it hard to spend time together due to their respective busy schedules. But the couple got together recently to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Morgan Riddle took to Instagram and shared a series of stories, where she can be seen spending time with Fritz. In her first story, Riddle called spending Valentine's Day with her 'lil baby' Fritz the best present. She wrote:

"Best Valentine’s Day present is getting to see the lil baby today!!!!”

In her second story, she called the American her favorite person in the world with a photo of Fritz on a boat.

“My fav person in the world🤍”

In her third story, she shared a photo of a suited-up Taylor Fritz.

Taylor Fritz's title-winning run at the 2023 Delray Beach Open

Taylor Fritz will be hoping to replicate his title-winning run at the 2023 Delray Beach Open this year as well.

Fritz entered the ATP 250 tournament as the No. 1 seed due to which he received a bye in the Round of 32. He defeated Emilio Gomez 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 16 to get his run going.

In the quarterfinals, he faced Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. After a tough first-set tiebreaker that went the American's way, Fritz won the second set to pick up another straight-set victory. He defeated compatriot Mackenzie McDonald in yet another straight-set win 6-3, 7-6(6) to reach the final.

Taylor Fritz defeated Miomir Kecmanovic in the finals 6-0, 5-7, 6-2 to clinch the Delray Beach Open.