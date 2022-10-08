Gijon Open 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more

The Gijon Open is one of the two tournaments taking place on the ATP tour this week. It is the first edition of the competition and there won't be too many top players.

However, some well-known names are in the main draw of the tournament. These include Andrey Rublev, Andy Murray, Dominic Thiem and Pablo Carreno Busta.

Here's all you need to know about the ATP 250 tournament.

What is the Gijon Open?

This year marks the inaugural edition of the tournament, which is an ATP 250 event.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the Palacio de Deportes de Gijon in Gijon, Spain.

Players

Andy Murray received a wildcard for the main draw of the Gijon Open

Andrey Rublev is the only top 10 player in the main draw of the Gijon Open. The Russian has done well lately, reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open and most recently, the semifinals of the Astana Open. Rublev will look to win his fourth title of the season and has a fair chance of doing so.

Canadian Open champion Pablo Carreno Busta, who was born in Gijon, is the second seed at the Gijon Open and will look to do well after losing in the first round of the Sofia Open.

Roberto Bautista Agut and Francisco Cerundolo are seeded third and fourth respectively and are both capable of challenging for the ATP 250 title.

Tommy Paul, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Sebastian Baez and Albert Ramos Vinolas are also among the seeded players and each is capable of having a good run in Gijon. Andy Murray and Dominic Thiem are among the other players in the main draw.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will take place on October 8-9, with the main draw starting on Monday, October 10. The first and second round matches will be played from Monday to Thursday.

The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on Friday, followed by the semifinals and the final on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The doubles final will begin at 1:30 pm local time, followed by the singles final at 4 pm. Click here for a detailed schedule of the tournament.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the 2022 San Diego Open is $757,900. The women's singles winner will walk away with a cheque worth $116,340 and 470 ranking points.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $93,090 250 Runner-up $54,030 150 Semifinalist $31,925 90 Quarterfinalist $18,495 45 Second round $10,470 20 First round $6,565 10

Where to watch

Viewers in the US and UK can watch the San Diego Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on the Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

