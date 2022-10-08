Gijon Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The Gijon Open is the fourth tour-level tournament of 2022 that will take place in Spain. This year will be the inaugural edition of the competition, which is an ATP 250 event.

Andrey Rublev is the top seed and the only top 10 player who will take part in the Gijon Open. The Russian has won 40 out of 55 matches so far this season, with three titles to his name. He is currently competing at the Astana Open and reached the semifinals with wins over Laslo Djere, Zhang Zhizhen and Adrian Mannarino.

Rublev will be a heavy favorite to win the Gijon Open and given his recent performances, he has a pretty good chance of doing so. The 24-year-old will win his 12th career singles title if he triumphs at the ATP 250 event in Spain.

Canadian Open champion Pablo Carreno Busta was born in Gijon and will aim to win his second title of the season in front of his home crowd. The 31-year-old is the second seed in the tournament and has a fair chance of winning it.

Another Spanish player who stands a chance of winning the Gijon Open is third seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who recently reached the quarterfinals of the Astana Open before losing to Daniil Medvedev.

The likes of Francisco Cerundolo, Tommy Paul and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina are also capable of challenging for the title.

Andy Murray and Dominic Thiem are also in the main draw of the Gijon Open. Neither player is in the kind of form they used to be a few years back but they can each have a good run in the tournament if they are at their absolute best.

Let us take a look at the broadcast details for the tournament:

Channel and live streaming details for Gijon Open

Dominic Thiem entered the main draw of the San Diego Open by using a protective ranking

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France.

Canal+ - Poland.

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan.

DigiSport - Romania.

Network4 - Hungary.

iQIYI - China.

Now TV - Hong Kong.

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus.

O2 TV - Czech Republic.

Starhub - Singapore.

Super Tennis - Italy.

Tennis Channel - USA, Germany & Austria.

Tennis Channel / SRG - Switzerland.

Tennis Channel / Ziggosport - Netherlands.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Poll : 0 votes