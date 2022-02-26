×
Create
Notifications

Gilles Simon calls Daniil Medvedev a "genius," says he loves the Russian's "unique" style of play

Daniil Medvedev and Gilles Simon
Daniil Medvedev and Gilles Simon
Anshul Singh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Feb 26, 2022 07:20 PM IST
News

In a recent interview with L'Equipe, Gilles Simon showered praise on Daniil Medvedev and his style of play. The Frenchman described the Russian as a "genius" and explained that he "fell in love" with Medvedev's style of play the moment he saw him on the court.

Medvedev will be crowned the new World No. 1 on Monday, becoming the first player outside the Big 4 to reach the top spot since 2004. At 6'6'', the Russian will also be the tallest player to climb to the peak of the ATP rankings.

Congratulations to @DaniilMedwed, who will rise to world No. 1 on Monday. ⭐Medvedev will overtake Novak Djokovic for the top spot after the Serbian was defeated by Jiří Veselý, 6-4, 7-6 (4), in Dubai:
26-year-old @DaniilMedwed is tallest of 27 No. 1s in ATP Rankings history.6’6”/198cm Medvedev (RUS)6’4”/193cm Marat Safin (RUS)6’3”/191cm @KYevgeni (RUS)6’3”/191cm @Andy_Murray (GBR)6’3”/191cm @GugaKuerten (BRA)6’3”/191cm @CharlyMoya (ESP)6’3”/191cm @TheBorisBecker (GER)

Simon, who has beaten Medvedev in each of their three previous meetings, hailed the Russian as an "extremely intelligent player who understands everything." The Frenchman also compared the soon-to-be World No.1 to a chess player, highlighting his ability to understand his opponent's moves and react accordingly.

Gilles Simon : "Medvedev est un putain de génie" We Love Tennis - welovetennis.fr/atp/gilles-sim… https://t.co/C1rSR2vVwr
"He's an interesting player and I quickly fell in love with him and his style of play. He's extremely intelligent and he understands everything. In fact, he is a chess player: he understands in advance what is going to happen. In his entourage, no one is going to piss him off on tactics," said Simon.
"He is the one who manages it, he sees everything better than anyone. That's not where you're going to make him progress," added 37-year-old.

Simon feels it takes people "a long time" to understand Medvedev's gamestyle because it is so unique. He further emphasized that he likes the Russian's approach because he focuses on timing more than power.

"People have taken a long time to understand his style of play because they are not used to it. For players, it's different. When you faced him once, you understood! He's a f*****g genius!" mentioned Simon.
"I also like his game because, when he accelerates, it's not brutal, it's not violent. It's only a matter of timing, not brute force. He is not in the logic of 90% of the guys, caresses the ball. He is an authentic player. It is a unique path. That's what I respect above all else," concluded the French player.

Daniil Medvedev to rise to No. 1 despite loss to Rafael Nadal in Acapulco semifinals

Rafael Nadal with Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open 2022
Rafael Nadal with Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open 2022

Daniil Medvedev will rise to the No. 1 spot on Monday despite suffering a straight-sets loss to Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of the Mexican Open on Friday.

The Russian was unable to convert any of the 11 breakpoint opportunities he earned during the match, which contributed to his 6-3, 6-3 loss. Medvedev has now lost five of six meetings with Nadal, including last month's Australian Open final.

Rafael Nadal powered to a 6-3, 6-3 win over Daniil Medvedev, advancing to the Mexico Open final and remaining undefeated in his 14 matches this year theguardian.com/sport/2022/feb…
Also Read Article Continues below

Nadal, meanwhile, improved to 14-0 this season. He is yet to drop a set at the Acapulco Open. The Spaniard will face Cameron Norrie in the final on Saturday as he eyes a record-leveling fourth title in the Mexican city.

Edited by Arvind Sriram
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी