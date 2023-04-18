Five months after Gilles Simon's retirement from professional tennis, fans still yearn for the Frenchman to make a return on tour.

Simon officially called it quits at the end of 2022. Known for his counter-attacking game and swift movements, the former World No. 6 won millions of hearts all over the world during his career which spanned over 20 years.

With the French Open set to commence soon, a fan asked Simon whether he could appear on tour for one last time at the claycourt Major, at least in the qualifiers of the tournament.

"@GillesSimon84 in the qualifying cut of RG, wouldn't you come and make your fans love one last time," the fan tweeted.

Simon hilariously responded to the fan's tweet, stating that the only person who would love his return would be his first-round opponent.

"The only one who would love [that] would be my first round opponent," the Frenchman wrote.

Simon played at the French Open last year. In front of his home crowd, the then 37-year-old defeated Pablo Carrena Busta and Steve Johnson before suffering a disappointing 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 loss to Marin Cilic in the third round.

Gilles Simon played his farewell match at the 2022 Paris Masters

Gilles Simon played his farewell match at the 2022 Paris Masters, where he faced Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round.

The Frenchman put forth a courageous effort in front of his home crowd, producing hard fought wins over Andy Murray and Taylor Fritz in the opening two rounds. However, Simon fell short against eighth seed Auger-Aliassime, who was in scintillating form.

During his on-court interview after the match, Simon reflected on his journey as a professional player, declaring that he felt lucky to have played on tour for such a long period of time.

"I just feel so lucky to have been a tennis player. It's what I have always wanted to be," Simon said. "I was a professional tennis player for a long time, and that's why I was lucky twice and I could stop when I wanted, and so I have been lucky three times."

Simon also divulged his ever-lasting love for tennis, stating that the physical, technical and mental aspects of the game always excite him.

"I just always loved tennis and it’s very interesting for me. It’s a very interesting game. So many things on so many levels. Physically, technically, mentally, everything. It’s a very nice sport, it’s the best sport obviously!,” he added.

Gilles Simon wrapped up his career with 14 ATP titles and a win percentage of 56%.

