"Girls have groups on WhatsApp, they discuss it" - Karolina Pliskova on the WTA not promoting players

Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova recently discussed what players are doing regarding the WTA's lack of promotion for younger players. She stated that players have a WhatsApp group where they talk about it.

An interview was posted on X on Sunday (December 17) that featured Pliskova speaking about the lack of promotion from the women's tennis governing body, WTA, for the younger players. The interviewer inquired about Pliskova's thoughts on the measures put in place to advance women's tennis.

Pslisova mentioned that WTA players have groups on WhatsApp where they discuss these issues. However, she has chosen not to make contributions because she believes change takes time.

"Girls have groups on WhatsApp, they discuss it. But I don't comment on it, changes take a long time," Karolina Pliskova said.

She also added that she's approaching the end of her career and just wants to play a few more tournaments, so she isn't putting much energy into it.

"I don't want to put energy into it. I'm not at the beginning of my career anymore, so it goes beyond me. I just want to play my few more tournaments," Pliskova added.

Karolina Pliskova has played in two Grand Slam finals during her career.

2023 US Open - Karolina Pliskova

The 31-year-old Pliskova has been on the big stage of the sport for quite some time, having won 16 singles titles in her career so far. She has also competed in two Grand Slam finals. The Czechoslovakian played in the 2016 US Open final and the 2021 Wimbledon final.

Here's a sneak peek at how she fared in the two finals:

In the 2016 US Open, she kicked off the tournament by defeating United States' Sofia Kenin in the first round. She then secured victories over Montserrat Gonzalez, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Karolína Plíšková in the second, third and fourth rounds, respectively.

Pliskova faced Croatian star Ana Konjuh in the quarterfinal and defeated her in two sets, setting up a semifinal clash with Serena Williams. The six-time US Open champion lost to Pliskova in the semifinal with scores of 6-2, 7-6.

However, Angelique Kerber defeated Karolína Pliskova in the final of the 2016 US Open with a scoreline of 6–3, 4–6, 6–4. It marked Kerber's second career Grand Slam title.

At the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, Pliskova had a tremendous run. She defeated Tamara Zidanšek, Donna Vekić, Tereza Martincová and Liudmila Samsonova in the first four rounds. She went on to defeat Viktorija Golubic in the quarterfinal and Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal. However, she lost to Australian tennis icon Ashleigh Barty in the final.