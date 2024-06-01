"Girls were screaming, crying, trying to grab at him" - Chris Evert dubs Bjorn Borg a 'rock star' & the 'biggest star' tennis has ever seen

Chris Evert recently opened up about the incredible reception Bjorn Borg received during the French Open at the peak of his prowess, revealing how it felt to her like he was one of the Beatles and a rock star in his own right. The American, in fact, believes that Borg is still the biggest star tennis has ever seen, despite the arrival of the likes of Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

Borg, considered one of the all-time greats in the sport, won the French Open six times between 1974 and 1981. An 11-time Grand Slam winner, the Swede stunned the tennis world by retiring at the age of just 25 in 1981. Although he made a brief comeback the following decade, it was unsuccessful.

Evert, on the other hand, is a seven-time winner at Roland Garros, with her first title coming in 1974 and the last in 1986. With both having won their maiden French Open titles in 1974, Evert and Borg joined the New York Times for an exclusive discussion to reminisce on their memories from Paris.

Evert recalled how at the time, it was all about men's tennis in France. Borg, therefore, became the de-facto 'rock star,' to the point that he needed security guards around him to protect him from "screaming girls trying to grab him. The 18-time Grand Slam champion opined that she had never seen anyone idolized like Borg was, making her believe that he continues to remain tennis' biggest ever star.

"In Paris they were a little behind the times when it came to equality and women’s liberation and celebrating women athletes. It was all about men’s tennis. And Bjorn was like a rock star, like one of the Beatles. He had to have security guards around him."

"The girls were screaming and crying and trying to grab at him. I’d never seen anybody idolized like him. To this day I think he’s still the biggest star tennis has ever had," Evert said.

Borg also chimed in on Chris Evert during the interview, proudly stating that he and the American icon introduced the world to the two-handed backhand when most were still playing with a one-hander.

"I think we introduced the world to the way we played. Chrissie and I liked to play from the back court. We had two-handed backhands, and not too many players did that," Bjorn Borg said.

"I was not the favorite to win" - Bjorn Borg on the 1974 French Open win

Bjorn Borg at the Laver Cup

During the interview, Bjorn Borg shed light on his title run at the 1974 French Open, stating that he did not think he was the favorite before the tournament. Facing former US Open champion Manuel Orantes in the final, Borg admitted that he was a bit nervous but believed there was more pressure on the Spaniard.

The former World No. 1 also recalled how tired Orantes was, which he used to his advantage by extending the match to five sets and finally completing the comeback to secure his maiden Roland Garros title.

"Before the tournament I would definitely say I was not the favorite to win. I surprised myself by being in my first Grand Slam final. I was a bit nervous, but I think he felt more pressure than I did. Plus, he got very tired. And the more we played, the more tired he got and the more pressure I could see that he felt," Bjorn Borg said.

The next year, Borg defended his title in Paris by beating Guillermo Vilas in the final for his second Grand Slam title.