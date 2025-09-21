"Girls will say most beautiful"- Alexander Zverev can't help but tease Carlos Alcaraz over Spaniard's new haircut at Laver Cup

Alexander Zverev has shared his verdict on Carlos Alcaraz's new haircut at the Laver Cup. The duo are representing Team Europe in San Francisco this year.While Alcaraz won the US Open championships this month, Zverev reached the third round. Despite a spirited performance against Felix Auger-Aliassime, the Canadian defeated him in four sets.Zverev felt Alcaraz was among the few people who could impress girls with his new haircurt. Here's what he said during a practice session with Team Euope:&quot;The only person in the world with this haircut and the girls will say most beautiful person on the planet,&quot; Alexander Zverev said View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Flavio Cobolli, Jakub Mensik and Casper Ruud are all a part of Team Europe at the Laver Cup. They are being captained by former French Open champion Yannick Noah.Zverev spoke about the impact Alcaraz has had this year and appreciated his level during the French Open final. He admitted that most players on tour still need to catch up to the level of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.&quot;I mean, look, the French Open final, yes. I think it was a tennis match that, in many ways, we have never seen before, just from the speed. There were some tennis matches there that will be remembered for the rest of our lives, but the way tennis has been played in this French Open final, was something that we’ve never seen before,&quot; Alexander Zverev said“ Carlos and Jannik, right now they’re ahead of everybody else. I think it’s our job from everybody else to catch up and to be on that level and try to compete with them. This year, nobody could do it. Hopefully, in my own perspective, we can be or we will be able to do it more next year,” he addedAlcaraz successfully defended his crown in Paris after despite facing multiple match points against Jannik Sinner. He defeated the Italian in an epic five set bout, 4-6, 4-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2).Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will feature on Day 3 of the Laver Cup 2025Alcaraz and Zverev at the Laver Cup 2025 - Day 2 - Source: GettyAlexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz have a huge task on their hands at the Laver Cup. The trail Team World 3-9 after two days of play in San Francisco.Alcaraz will begin proceedings on Day Three alongside Casper Ruud in the doubles round. The will face Reilly Opelka and Alex Michelsen in the afternoon session.Alcaraz will once again be in action against Francisco Cerundolo in the singles round. He leads the head-to-head against the Argentine 3-0 and defeated him in Monte-Carlo this year.Zverev is set to take on Taylor Fritz in the last match of the Laver Cup. The German could make the difference for Team Europe in this bout.