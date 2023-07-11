"Give me this feeling at least for one day" - Jannik Sinner after becoming youngest player to reach Wimbledon semifinal since 2007

Twenty-one-year-old Jannik Sinner became the youngest man to reach a Wimbledon semifinal since 2007 after getting past Roman Safiullin of Russia 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday, July 11.

However, Sinner's achievement is all set to be surpassed when the quarterfinal featuring Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune, both aged 20, is played out on Wednesday.

Sinner stated that he was happy to bask in the glory of the achievement, even if it is only for a day. During the post-match interview, Sinner stated that his good friend Carlos Alcaraz would soon eclipse the record.

Sinner, who reached a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in his career, will take on seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic on Friday, July 14.

Djokovic and Sinner met in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The Italian youngster took the first two sets in the encounter, but eventual champion Djokovic completed a remarkable comeback to win 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Sinner also became the third Italian man to advance to a Wimbledon semifinal after Nicola Pietrangeli in 1960 and, more recently, Matteo Berrettini, who was the 2021 runner-up.

"We have put in a lot of work and a lot of sacrifices for this moment"- Jannik Sinner after getting past Roman Safiullin in Wimbledon 2023 quarterfinals

Jannik Sinner in action during the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Tuesday

Jannik Sinner got off to a good start in his quarterfinal clash against Safiullin, seizing the opening set for the loss of four games. The unseeded Russian came from behind to take the second set.

Sinner found his groove in the third and fourth sets, breaking his opponent twice in each, to book his spot in the semifinals. After the match, he reflected on the sacrifices that he and his team made to reach a maiden Grand Slam semifinal. He said:

"We have put a lot of work in and a lot of sacrifices for this moment. It means a lot to me. It is a very nice moment for me. I just try to play my tennis and each match has its own story. I am happy to be in the semi-finals."

Jannik Sinner, who has had a fairly comfortable run in the tournament so far, will face the ultimate test against 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic on Friday.

