"Give the guy a break, why ask him the same over & over again" - Fans react to Andy Murray lashing out at retirement question in Indian Wells presser

Andy Murray recently expressed dissatisfaction after being asked a question about his retirement at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

Murray has been hinting at his impending retirement from tennis in recent weeks. The Brit gave the most definitive answer on the topic at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he said that he does not plan to play after this summer.

The former World No. 1 recently suffered a second-round exit at the BNP Paribas Open at the hands of No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev. After his loss, the Brit was again asked by a journalist if he was getting frustrated or bored by repeated questions about his retirement.

Andy Murray agreed that being asked the same questions repeatedly is getting a bit tedious and stated that no one is listening to what he has to say.

"Well, yeah, I feel like no one is listening to me (laughter)," Murray said. "I mean, yeah, I'm planning on finishing in the summer. I don't know what more I can -- yeah, I don't know what more I'm supposed to say. I've been getting asked about it for, yeah, 18 months or so, and it's obviously something I have thought about, but, you know, I hadn't made a decision on."

Tennis fans sympathized with the three-time Grand Slam champion. They urged media personnel to stop bugging him at every press interaction and let him finish his career on his own terms.

However, others took a different stance and opined that Murray is inviting this line of questions by constantly talking about his retirement.

"Give the guy a break. Obviously it is an important story, but why ask him the same question over and over again! For what it's worth, he isn't that far away. Lost a close first set to the World No.5 yesterday and just lacks the confidence and intensity to beat the top players!" a fan wrote.

"Well he needs to not say he’s planning on retiring every time he loses," another fan commented.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Andy Murray notched third win of 2024 at BNP Paribas Open

Andy Murray

Andy Murray has not been at his best in 2024, winning only three matches in seven tournaments so far. The 36-year-old lost to Grigor Dimitrov at Brisbane International, Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Australian Open. He then faced defeat at the hands of Benoit Paire in Montpellier, followed by Tomas Machac in Marseille.

Murray picked up his first win of the year against Alexandre Muller at the Qatar Open. The Brit was impressive in his victory against Denis Shapovalov in the opening round of the Dubai Tennis Championships and David Goffin in the first round in Indian Wells.