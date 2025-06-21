"Give Marketa Vondrousova a seed at Wimbledon" - Fans taken aback by former champ upsetting World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Berlin

Marketa Vondrousova delivered a stunning performance at the German Open in Berlin on Saturday, June 21, knocking out World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to book her spot in the final. The win left fans thrilled, with many now urging Wimbledon to give her a seeded spot this year.

Vondrousova began her campaign with a convincing win over reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys. She faced a bit of resistance in the next round but managed to get past Diana Shnaider. In the quarterfinals, she took down Ons Jabeur to set up a semifinal clash with Sabalenka, who had just come off an impressive win over Elena Rybakina.

The Czech took control early on with her powerful serve on grass. She kept her foot on the gas and sealed the win in just an hour and 20 minutes, 6-2, 6-4. While Sabalenka struggled to find her rhythm, committing 30 unforced errors, her opponent stayed composed and focused, keeping her own errors to just 12.

Marketa Vondrousova’s win had fans talking, and many took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. One user wrote:

“Give vondrousova a seed at wimbledon idgaf @WTA @Wimbledon @itia_tennis @DonnaVekic.”

"Someone needs to h@ck into Wimbledon and WTA headquarters and add like 1000 random points to Vondrousova’s ranking because we need this woman to be a seed at Wimbledon," another wrote.

One account posted:

“Vondrousova isn’t gonna be seeded at Wimbledon sksks I hope she gets a top seed.”

“She’s going to do the odd number thing again. Final of French in 2019, final at Olympics 2021, won Wimbledon 2023, probs winning Wimbledon again 2025,” one user predicted.

“This one is another dark entity that comes around every couple years to wreak havoc,” another joined in.

One user tweeted:

“Well done, Marketa. Coming back from injury and kept believing in yourself. Sabalenka, I have felt, is vulnerable and can be beaten. Great going, Grass Merchant!!!”

Marketa Vondrousova after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in Berlin: "I’m just happy to be back healthy"

Marketa Vondrousova pictured in Berlin | Image Source: Getty

Marketa Vondrousova has already shown what she’s capable of on grass, having won Wimbledon in 2023, her first and only Grand Slam title so far. Her latest win over Aryna Sabalenka in Berlin was another reminder of that.

Reflecting on the performance, Vondrousova told reporters:

"I feel like on grass you have to take risks, you know, and that was the point; I was like, Okay, let's try. The match would continue otherwise, so you have to go for it. I was feeling really well today, so, yeah, I'm just very happy,"

The Czech added:

"I didn’t play for a long time. I’m just happy to be back healthy, and so grateful to play these matches. When I saw the field here, I was like, ‘OK, let’s just try to win the first round,’ and then, you know, now this is happening."

Vondrousova is now set to face Wang Xinyu in the final of the WTA 500 event in Berlin on Sunday, June 22.

