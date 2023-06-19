Taylor Fritz recently shared that he was gifted a polaroid picture immortalizing the incident of him shushing the booing French Open crowd.

Fritz's win over home favorite Arthur Rinderknech in the second round of the clay court Major ended on a dramatic note as the American was booed relentlessly for ousting the last remaining Frenchman from the tournament. The World No. 8 rallied from a set down to claim a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory in two hours and 50 minutes.

Following his win, Fritz let out his frustration with the rowdy Roland Garros crowd by motioning for them to 'shush.' However, the gesture only served to provoke the crowd further.

The loud boos continued even as the American approached former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli for his on-court interview.

"Love you guys. I love you guys," Fritz said sarcastically as Bartoli struggled to proceed with the interview.

On June 18, Taylor Fritz took to social media and shared that he had received a polaroid picture from the match as a gift to memorialize the incident.

Taylor Fritz's Instagram story

He also reshared a clip of him receiving the picture, orginially posted by the ATP's social media handle.

Fritz's Instagram story

Fritz's French Open campaign came to an end in the third round at the hands of Francisco Cerundolo. Despite winning the first set, the 25-year-old was unable to carry his momentum forward, allowing Cerundolo to claim a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 victory.

Taylor Fritz set to take on Bernabe Zapata Miralles in Queen's Club Championships opener

Taylor Fritz gears up for the Queen's Club Championships

Taylor Fritz commenced his grass-court season at the Boss Open in Stuttgart. The American started his campaign off well, defeating Aslan Karatsev in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event.

However, he was unable to progress further in the tournament, losing his subsequent match to Marton Fucsovics in straight sets. The American will be back in action at the Queen's Club Championships on Monday, June 19.

Fritz will be up against Bernabe Zapata Miralles in his tournament opener. Zapata Miralles leads 1-0 in his head-to-head against the American, having won their solitary encounter at the 2022 French Open in four sets.

The third seed will be hoping to make a better showing at the ATP 500 event as compared to last year, where he suffered a first-round exit after losing to Jack Draper in straight sets.

Despite his early exit from the Cinch Championships, Fritz had a successful outing at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. He reached his first-ever Major quarterfinal at SW19 where he took on Rafael Nadal. The pair engaged in a thrilling battle which saw Nadal narrowly edge out the American to claim a 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(10-4) victory in four hours and 20 minutes.

