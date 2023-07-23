"Giving my a** swing 8.5 is crazy generous"- Taylor Fritz reacts to Collin Morikawa rating his golfing skills

Taylor Fritz was taken aback after seeing Collin Morikawa's rating of his golfing skills.

Morikawa won two Majors during the 2020-21 season, propelling him to a career-high ranking of No. 2. Since turning professional in 2019, he has secured six championship titles and also boasts an impressive record of five PGA Tour victories.

During the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Collin Morikawa visited the hallowed grass courts with Rolex. The relationship between Rolex and Wimbledon dates back to 1978 when the watch-making company became the Official Timekeeper of The Championships.

There, former British tennis player, Tim Henman asked Collin Morikawa to rate the golfing abilities of several tennis players. Morikawa provided his ratings, evaluating Carlos Alcaraz with a 7 out of 10. He further appraised Iga Swiatek and Ana Ivanovic who earned a 8 out of 10. Taylor Fritz received a 8.5 out of 10 and Henman bagged himself a perfect score of 10 out of 10.

Wimbledon's official pages took to social media to share the video of Marikawa's rating.

Fritz was taken aback when he came across Collin Morikawa's assessment of his golf swings. He took to social media to re-share Wimbledon's post and expressed his disbelief that his mediocre swing earned him a 8.5 out of 10 rating.

"Nah @collin_morikawa giving my ass swing 8.5 is crazy generous," Fritz captioned his Instagram story.

How Taylor Fritz fared at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Taylor Fritz's preparation for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships was far from satisfactory, as he experienced premature eliminations in all three grass court tournaments leading up to the gasscourt Major.

Fritz kicked off his grass-court season at the Boss Open in Stuttgart. He started with a victory over Aslan Karatsev, winning 7-6(4), 6-3 in his tournament opener. However, Fritz's journey came to an end in the quarterfinals, where he faced a tough opponent in Marton Fucsovics and unfortunately lost in straight sets.

At the Queens Club Championships, the American emerged victorious in straight sets against Bernabe Zapata Miralles. However, his triumph was short-lived as he faced a 4-6, 6-7(7) defeat in the second round against Adrian Mannarino.

The World No. 9 entered Eastbourne International as the defending champion. However, he failed to replicate last year's success as he was defeated by Mackenzie McDonald in the first round.

Consequently, Taylor Fritz seemed out of practice in his first match against Yannick Hanfmann at Wimbledon 2023. Despite the rain interruptions, he managed to narrowly defeat the German 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Fritz was unable to replicate his previous year's impressive run to the quarterfinals, as he suffered a shocking upset at the hands of Mikael Ymer in the second round. Ymer secured a thrilling comeback victory over the American, with a 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 scoreline. This propelled Ymer into the third round at Wimbledon for the first time in his career.