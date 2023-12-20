A recent photo of Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle's arrival in Abu Dhabi ahead of the World Tennis League has evoked hilarious reactions from fans on social media.

Taylor Fritz has been coming off a successful 2023 campaign, winning two ATP titles. His first title win came at the Delray Beach Open and the second at the Atlanta Open. The American also broke into the ATP top 5 for the first time in his career this year and reached the quarterfinals at the US Open as well. He was also a potential alternate at the Nitto ATP Finals.

Fritz has been in a relationship with Morgan Riddle since early 2020. Riddle is a fashion influencer and a model. She posts about her life on social media as the girlfriend of a professional tennis player on tour.

Recently, the couple checked into the W Hotels in Abu Dhabi ahead of Fritz's participation in the second edition of the World Tennis League. The World Tennis League took to Twitter to notify the fans of their arrival.

One particular photo, featuring Fritz and Riddle waiting in the hotel lobby, sparked hilarious reactions from fans who found it to be out of place.

"This miserable a** picture they uploaded with that cheery caption😭," one fan wrote.

Another fan mentioned poked fun at an earlier controversial incident involving the pair.

"She never got over him bombing serves at her," they wrote.

One fan deemed the photo to be rather artistic.

"Why miserable? It is an artistic vibe in Hopper style, recalling the Nighthawks!," they wrote.

The story of how Taylor Fritz and Morgon Riddle met

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle at Wimbledon

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle have been in a relationship for more than three years. The couple started dating in June 2020 and have amassed a huge fan following since then, in part thanks to Riddle's social media presence. The couple also featured in the Netflix documentary Break Point.

Riddle told PEOPLE magazine that the couple had first met on Raya, a members-only dating app. Riddle had just moved to Los Angeles during the COVID-19 pandemic and didn't know anybody, eventually meeting Fritz through the app.

"Because it was during Covid, no restaurants were open, no bars were open so we ordered sushi," she said. "We went to his place and I made him watch Midsommar with me, the really messed up horror movie. Why I chose that as my first introduction to a guy, I don't really know. I think I traumatized him a little bit."