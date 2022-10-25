"Giving Nazis a platform is not ok" - Martina Navratilova criticizes Penn State University for hosting comedy event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova recently criticized Pennsylvania State University for giving a platform to Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.

The Proud Boys are a white nationalist, far-right, and entirely male organization that advocates and participates in political violence in the US. The "Uncensored America" student group at Pennsylvania State University recently had plans to stage a comedy show with McInnes, the founder of Proud Boys.

The planned event, however, had to be canceled as a result of an altercation between Penn State student protesters and alleged members of a far-right street gang. In light of this, Navratilova criticized Pennsylvania State University on Twitter for even providing the Proud Boys with a stage. The 18-time Grand Slam winner wrote:

"Proud Boys’ only ‘idea’ is violence. Penn State is wrong to give its leader a platform.- giving Nazis a platform is not ok either."

Martina Navratilova @Martina Proud Boys’ only ‘idea’ is violence. Penn State is wrong to give its leader a platform.- giving Nazis a platform is not ok either inquirer.com/opinion/proud-… Proud Boys’ only ‘idea’ is violence. Penn State is wrong to give its leader a platform.- giving Nazis a platform is not ok either inquirer.com/opinion/proud-…

"For maybe the last two generations, she is, but of all-time? It depends how you measure it" - Martina Navratilova on Serena Williams' GOAT status

Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams at the 2015 French Open.

In a recent interview with the WTA, Martina Navratilova, who still holds the record for the most WTA titles won (167), discussed Serena Williams and her Great Of All Time (GOAT) status. In the GOAT debate, she claimed that generations cannot be compared and that Williams may be the best of her generation, but not the best of all time.

"Everybody talks about the GOAT, but you cannot compare generations. There are a handful of people, all-time greats that belong in there," Navratilova said, adding, "For maybe the last two generations, she (Williams) is that. But of all-time? It depends how you measure it. It’s really hard for me to say because, obviously, I’m not impartial."

Navratilova went on to say that she did not think Steffi Graf was the best when she dominated the tour and amassed 22 Grand Slam victories. Notwithstanding this, she believes Williams is without a doubt the best player of the modern era.

"But neither was I thinking Steffi Graf was the greatest when she won 22 majors. You have to look at the whole body of work. We weren’t even playing the Australian Open or even the French Open for a bunch of years. The big one for us was the year-ending championship, which I won eight times. These days, Serena’s the greatest in terms of most majors," Navratilova stated.

Poll : 0 votes