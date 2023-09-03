"Glad to hear players speak out on this” – Fans react to Vasek Pospisil slamming ATP & WTA over use of heavier balls at US Open 2023

Tennis fans have come out in support of Canadian player Vasek Pospisil after he slammed the ATP and WTA over the use of heavier balls at the ongoing US Open.

Pospisil, who is also the co-founder of the Novak Djokovic-led Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), recently wrote on social media:

"There were discussions a few years back that the ATP/WTA wanted to “slow the game down” to have longer points for fans. The balls have been getting incrementally heavier and surprise surprise, it’s killing our bodies."

He requested the tennis bodies to ditch the heavier balls, which according to him are causing more injuries to the players.

"Almost every player I’ve spoken to feels the same way. I’ve never seen more wrist, elbow, and shoulder injuries in the locker room. If these changes to the ball don’t start getting reversed, it’s only going to get worse. Please start listening @atptour @wtatour. Player injuries are bad for you too," the Candian added.

Tennis buffs agreed with Pospisil's viewpoint and lauded him for speaking up against the governing bodies. A fan wrote:

"I’m glad to hear players speak out on this. I’ve gradually grown less & less interested in my favorite sport. The heavy balls, slower courts, & racquet technology all lead to monotonous backboard tennis. They’ve killed variety in the game and created health issues for players."

Another fan suggested the tennis establishment was favoring Carlos Alcaraz.

"The corrupt tennis establishment will do everything they can to try and give their golden boy Alcaraz as many majors as possible," the fan tweeted.

A user said:

"These tennis balls at the US Open are terrible."

Here are a few more reactions:

"100 percent the athletes' decision" - US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster

Stacey Allaster (center) with Iga Swiatek (left) and Ons Jabeur: US Open 2022

Ahead of the US Open 2023, tournament director Stacey Allaster said that it was the WTA players who opted to play with heavier balls at Flushing Meadows.

"Every year, the WTA informs us of what Wilson US Open ball they would like their athletes to play with," Allaster said. "Last year during the tournament, we had some players that wanted to change the ball."

"I met with some of those players and said, 'Look, talk to Steve Simon [WTA chairman and CEO]. Talk to your player council representatives. If the WTA wants to change the ball, no problem, Wilson can accommodate that'," she added.

She added that there was a possibility of dropping the Wilson extra-duty balls next year if the WTA wants.

"Right now this is a trial. We'll expect the WTA to tell us at the end of the 2023 US Open if they'd like to continue with the Wilson extra duty [ball] or if they would prefer to go back to the regular felt ball. So [it's] 100 percent the athletes' decision," Allaster said.

Notably, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek publicly denounced the use of lighter balls for the women's event in New York last year.