"Glad we're providing entertainment" - Emma Raducanu laughs off romance rumors with Carlos Alcaraz as she responds to online claims

Emma Raducanu couldn't help but laugh when she heard about how the internet is reacting to her upcoming mixed doubles partnership with Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open.

During an interview with BBC Sport, Raducanu was made aware that some parody accounts are pairing her with the Spaniard romantically. However, she was unbothered by the buzz and rather took the comments and assumptions sportingly.

“I’m glad the internet’s having fun & we’re providing some entertainment for everyone,” Raducanu said, reacting to the parody accounts suggesting they’re “destined for each other.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu's breakout moments go way back to at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2021. Talking about how she got to know about Alcaraz during the interview, the Briton said:

"Yeah, we go back a long way, and I think we really started getting to know each other more in 2021. When I had that little run at Wimbledon, he also—I think he won in five sets in the first round or something—and then all through the US Open, he had a big breakout win against Steph in the third round.

"I was always trying to join him in the next round because he was playing the day before me. Ever since, we've stayed in touch, and he's obviously done so well and kept winning. It's been amazing to see, because, you know, we were speaking and friends before either of us had won anything, you know?"

Emma Raducanu will next be seen facing Ann Li in the Eastbourne Open.

Emma Raducanu reveals tidbits regarding her partnership with Carlos Alcaraz

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz will be one of the top pairs going into the 2025 US Open, which has scheduled a streamlined two-day format a week ago following the regular schedule, so as to attract top stars with their doubles partners.

During the session with BBC Sport, Raducanu revealed that it was the Spaniard who first initiated the partnership. She said,

"Yeah, he asked me earlier in the year, and I was very surprised and honoured — and obviously excited. I just went through the formality of asking my coach, but of course I was going to say yes."

While the 2025 US Open is still far away, both are currently focused on doing well in the upcoming Wimbledon Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More