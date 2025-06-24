"Glad we're providing entertainment" - Emma Raducanu laughs off romance rumors with Carlos Alcaraz as she responds to online claims

Emma Raducanu couldn't help but laugh when she heard about how the internet is reacting to her upcoming mixed doubles partnership with Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open.
During an interview with BBC Sport, Raducanu was made aware that some parody accounts are pairing her with the Spaniard romantically. However, she was unbothered by the buzz and rather took the comments and assumptions sportingly.
“I’m glad the internet’s having fun & we’re providing some entertainment for everyone,” Raducanu said, reacting to the parody accounts suggesting they’re “destined for each other.”
Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu's breakout moments go way back to at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2021. Talking about how she got to know about Alcaraz during the interview, the Briton said:
"Yeah, we go back a long way, and I think we really started getting to know each other more in 2021. When I had that little run at Wimbledon, he also—I think he won in five sets in the first round or something—and then all through the US Open, he had a big breakout win against Steph in the third round.
"I was always trying to join him in the next round because he was playing the day before me. Ever since, we've stayed in touch, and he's obviously done so well and kept winning. It's been amazing to see, because, you know, we were speaking and friends before either of us had won anything, you know?"
Emma Raducanu will next be seen facing Ann Li in the Eastbourne Open.
Emma Raducanu reveals tidbits regarding her partnership with Carlos Alcaraz
Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz will be one of the top pairs going into the 2025 US Open, which has scheduled a streamlined two-day format a week ago following the regular schedule, so as to attract top stars with their doubles partners.
During the session with BBC Sport, Raducanu revealed that it was the Spaniard who first initiated the partnership. She said,
"Yeah, he asked me earlier in the year, and I was very surprised and honoured — and obviously excited. I just went through the formality of asking my coach, but of course I was going to say yes."
While the 2025 US Open is still far away, both are currently focused on doing well in the upcoming Wimbledon Open.