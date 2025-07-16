"Go after small fish but let the shark win Wimbledon": Fans bring up Jannik Sinner-Iga Swiatek doping cases after Tara Moore receives harsh punishment

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek's respective doping controversies were revisited by tennis fans as they delivered damning reactions to the four-year ban meted out to Tara Moore by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). Most fans suggested that the concerned authorities were lenient with their punishments for Sinner and Swiatek but harsh with Moore, whose status in contemporary tennis isn't as high-profile as that of the Italian's and Pole's.

Ad

In June 2022, Moore, a former No. 145 in singles and No. 77 in doubles, received a provisional suspension after testing positive for two banned steroids, Boldenone and Nandrolone. The Brit spent 19 months on the sidelines as she tried desperately to prove to an independent tribunal that her exposure to the substances was accidental. The tribunal eventually cleared her of wrongdoing, but the ITIA appealed against the decision.

On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, it was confirmed that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the ITIA's appeal and dismissed the independent tribunal's judgment, sending shockwaves throughout the tennis world.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many tennis fans, furious at the development, took to X (formerly Twitter) and lambasted the ITIA, particularly for its role in allowing reigning ATP No. 1 Jannik Sinner and former WTA No. 1 Iga Swiatek to keep playing despite their respective doping controversies in 2024. Jannik Sinner twice tested positive for Clostebol, while Iga Swiatek tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ).

Both the Italian and the Pole faced suspensions, but they were brief. Sinner was suspended for three months earlier this year, while Swiatek served a month-long ban in the second half of the previous tennis season; both bans a far cry from the lengthy suspension Moore has received. Both had also received provisional suspensions but had quickly managed to have them lifted.

Ad

"#ITIA and CAS go after the small fish but let the shark go scot free and win #Wimbledon This is a mockery of the Anti Doping protocol in Tennis Its time to abolish #ITIA, ban #Sinner and end this travesty. #ContaminatedWithIntegrity," a fan wrote, referring to Sinner's title triumph at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

"Harsh penalty for Tara Moore who had been banned for doping for 4 years… Seems there are different rules for lower-ranked players? Or they don’t have the legal assistance they need to fight these cases, that people like Sinner and Swiatek have?," questioned one.

Ad

"Different strokes for different folks," another added.

"Different rules if you aren't a top ranked Tennis player, falling out of love with this sport more each day," one stated.

Some even mocked the ITIA's tagline, "tennis you can trust".

"ITIA still use their ridiculous and hypocritical slogan🤡，But ITIA itself is the most corrupt tennis organizer!," opined one fan.

Ad

"4 years for Tara Moore, 4 Slams for Jannik Sinner ITIA "Tennis you can trust"," yet another chimed in.

"Let’s not forget, mine was also contamination" - Tara Moore after ITIA issued verdict in Iga Swiatek doping case

Jannik Sinner (left) and Iga Swiatek (right) with the 2025 Wimbledon Championships' men's and women's singles trophies respectively (Source: Getty)

Not long after the ITIA announced a one-month suspension for Iga Swiatek in November last year, Tara Moore took to X and aired her frustrations on how the Pole was treated differently despite their cases being similar. In her post, Moore also brought up Jannik Sinner's doping controversy. However, she refrained from naming either Iga Swiatek or Jannik Sinner.

Ad

"I took 19 months off as I had to make a “change to my team” too guys. Let’s not forget, mine was also contamination, and 2 other people also tested positive yet ITIA are appealing my case. 🤷🏽‍♀️ why is no one seriously looking into the corruption of the organisations that govern us?," Moore asked.

The four-year ban is likely to jeopardize the remainder of Moore's professional tennis-playing career. The Brit will turn 33 this August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More