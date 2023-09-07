"Go win it" - Alexander Zverev roots for Carlos Alcaraz to defend US Open title during net exchange after suffering loss at his hands in QF

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev kept the sportman's spirit high with the latter rooting for the Spaniard while shaking hands at the net, straight after his quarterfinals loss against him at the US Open.

Zverev came into the match after a five-set marathon against Jannik Sinner in the previous round. The win provided a boost to the World No. 12's confidence as he registered his second win over a Top 10 player this year.

However, despite belting out every move in his arsenal, including six aces against his opponent's three, the German's game fell short to Alcaraz's deft moves and agility. Alcaraz varied his game to keep Zverev on his toes, particularly on his net approach. The World No. 1 spent less than two and a half hours to close the match 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in his favor.

Zverev came to the net, embraced Alcaraz and and gave him a light pat on the head. In sporting fashion, the German brushed his loss aside to congratulate Alcaraz by wishing him luck and to win the Grand Slam title.

"Good luck. Go win it," he said.

The defending champion graciously thanked Zverev before shaking hands with the umpire.

Carlos Alcaraz with next square off against third seed Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the US Open.

"I'm so happy for him" - Carlos Alcaraz on his QF opponent Alexander Zverev's return from injury

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz's spectacular title defense continued at the US Open with his quarterfinal win over Alexander Zverev on Wednesday, September 6.

Zverev had sustained an ankle injury last year at the semifinals of the French Open that forced him to remain on the sidelines for the remainder of 2022. In the post-match on-court interview Carlos Alcaraz was full of praise for his opponent's comeback trajectory.

The Spaniard believed Alexander Zverev was back in form and reflected on his previous encounter with him in the fourth round of the 2023 Madrid Open.

“I remember the last time I played him was Madrid this year. He posted that he wasn’t ready to play at his best. I was sad about it.. seeing him in the QF of a slam again playing at his best, I’m so happy for him,” he said.

Alexander Zverev had fallen out of the Top 20 due to inactivity following his injury. His performance at the US Open has put him back in the Top 10 with a fair shot at making the cut for this year's ATP Finals.

Alcaraz will next have to overcome former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev before potentially setting up a title-clash against Novak Djokovic.