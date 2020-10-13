GOAT debate will be between Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic if they stay fit: Andy Murray

The GOAT debate in tennis has been thrown wide open once again with Rafael Nadal winning his 20th Grand Slam title at Roland Garros on Sunday. The Spaniard is now level with Roger Federer’s record tally, and looks set to add a few more in the years to come.

Rafael Nadal will undoubtedly face a stiff challenge from Novak Djokovic, but many believe Roger Federer will eventually fall out of the reckoning given that he doesn't have many years left on the tour.

Andy Murray believes the same, as seen in his recent comments where he threw his weight behind Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for the ‘GOAT’ title.

Andy Murray, elected back onto the ATP player council after Djokovic & co. vacated their spots, hailed Nadal's 13th French Open win as 'maybe the best record in sport'.



Thinks it's a two-horse race between Nadal & Djokovic in terms of most Slam wins 👇https://t.co/lWbJcb5B12 — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) October 12, 2020

Speaking with Metro, the Brit opined that Nadal and Djokovic were primed to monopolize the GOAT debate should they remain fit. Murray also spoke glowingly about the Spaniard winning 13 titles at Roland Garros, remarking that such a record might never be repeated.

It depends on many things: Andy Murray on GOAT debate between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic may be well into their 30s, but they are still regularly winning Grand Slams - at times with consummate ease. Moreover, both of them have a lot more years left on tour than the the 39-year-old Roger Federer.

The Swiss may be leading most charts at the moment, but it seems unlikely that he will hold on to his records for much longer given the form of both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal after beating Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros final

Andy Murray, who knows a thing or two about being a champion, believes that Roger Federer will not be a part of this debate at all in the future.

“So, providing they all stay fit and if they retire all at the same age, then I would think it would be between Rafa and Novak,” Murray said. “And yeah, like I said, it depends a little bit on many things but if they both stay healthy and they retire at the same time, I think it will be between those two.”

Andy Murray doesn’t see Rafael Nadal’s Roland Garros record ever being beaten

Rafael Nadal poses with the trophy after beating Novak Djokovic to win his 13th Roland Garros title

Rafael Nadal’s record at Roland Garros is undoubtedly one of the greatest achievements in sports. Not only has the Mallorcan been virtually unbeatable on the claycourts of Paris, but he has maintained this level for an astonishing 15 years now.

Andy Murray is absolutely awestruck by Nadal’s achievements; the Scot strongly believes that his record will go down in history as an unbreakable one.

“Yeah amazing achievement, I don’t think what he has done at Roland Garros will ever be beaten,” Murray said. “I don’t see anybody beating that.”

Murray on Nadal: ‘He's one short of winning the same amount of Slams as Sampras did at just one tournament. It’s one of the best records in sport, maybe the best... I don’t think it'll ever be repeated & I actually don’t think anyone will get close to it.’https://t.co/lWbJcb5B12 — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) October 12, 2020

Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray

Murray didn't stop at that, and labeled Rafael Nadal's feat as ‘maybe the best’ record in sport. For the Brit, winning almost as many titles at one Major event as Pete Sampras did throughout his career was nothing short of incredible.

“Obviously he could win another one and make it 14 or 15, whatever he finishes on, but he is one short of winning the same amount of Grand Slams as Sampras did at just one tournament,” Murray continued. “It’s incredible. I think it’s one of the best records in sport, maybe the best, so nothing really more to say on that."