GOAT stat: Rafael Nadal's incredible record in Grand Slam finals

Rafael Nadal is among the greatest tennis players of all time, if not the greatest, and has enjoyed a glittering career, winning 22 Grand Slam singles titles, among other achievements.

The Spaniard has competed in 30 Major finals so far, facing 11 different opponents. However, he does not have a losing head-to-head record against any of them.

Rafael Nadal has met his rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic nine times each in Grand Slam finals and has a positive head-to-head record against both players.

Nadal has a 6-3 record against Federer in Major finals, beating the Swiss in each of their four meetings in final of the French Open. The 41-year-old leads 2-1 in Wimbledon finals while they are tied 1-1 in Australian Open finals. They never faced each other at the US Open.

The Spaniard has a 5-4 head-to-head record against Novak Djokovic in Grand Slam finals. The Serb won both of their meetings in Australian Open finals: in 2019 and their iconic six-hour clash in 2012.

Rafael Nadal has beaten Novak Djokovic in each of their three encounters in French Open finals, the most recent of which came in 2020. The Serb beat the Spaniard in their only meeting at a Wimbledon final in 2011.

Nadal leads 2-1 against Djokovic in US Open finals, winning in 2010 and 2013, while the latter triumphed in 2011.

The Spaniard has a 2-0 head-to-head lead over Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem in Major finals while leading 1-0 against Kevin Anderson, Tomas Berdych, Casper Ruud, Robin Soderling, David Ferrer and Mariano Puerta.

Stan Wawrinka is the only player who does not have a negative head-to-head record against Nadal. The Swiss won the 2014 Australian Open final while the Spaniard triumphed in the 2017 French Open final.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic both have losing head-to-head records against at least one player apart from Rafael Nadal in Grand Slam finals. Federer trails 1-4 against Djokovic and 0-1 against Juan Martin Del Potro.

Djokovic trails 0-2 against Wawrinka, losing the 2015 French Open final and the 2016 US Open final against him.

Reva @Vamosszz Rafael Nadal has no losing H2H record in grand slam finals to anyone. Rafael Nadal has no losing H2H record in grand slam finals to anyone. https://t.co/9ycZnzOnpp

Rafael Nadal is on the entry list of the Paris Masters

Nadal during the 2022 Laver Cup

Rafael Nadal is on the initial entry list of the Paris Masters, which will start on October 29.

The Spaniard is currently awaiting the birth of his son while also dealing with injuries and is yet to add any other event to his calendar until Paris. The Spaniard has also qualified for the ATP Finals and is expected to compete in Turin barring injuries.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far